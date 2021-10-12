HingePoint Announces Procore FileSync for Windows Servers

Applications company HingePoint announces the launch of new Procore Windows Server Document Sync.

HingePoint, experts in software consulting, integration, and development, recently launched FileSync, a new No Code SaaS (Software as a Service) platform solution designed specifically to help manage and synchronize in real-time the documents and files between physical servers virtual servers, and desktops.

The new Microsoft Windows Server File Sync Integration is compatible with Procore Documents and other applications. It can migrate documents from Window's servers for rapid onboarding. It allows clients to sync your desktop, Procore, Sharepoint, MS Teams, and OneDrive for business.

Now clients don’t have to worry about transferring any project file between servers. HingePoint expects FileSync to become the tool of choice for Procore users. Procore recently announced it will “End support for Procore Sync on September 30th, 2022”. With 3-way syncs now possible, work will become more efficient even with large sets of users.

Aside from cloud services, the new FileSync software can create unlimited connections. They are secure and can scale up with various licensing packages available so you only pay for what you use. Companies can share any project document between users, making it one of the integration solutions users have been asking for. HingePoint believes that this new tool will help further many business goals for enterprise document management, unifying Documents across servers, O365, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, and Procore.

The synchronization between the three platforms will happen in real-time. Connections are established within seconds in Hingepoint's No-Code platform, and the tool mirrors movements between systems. HingePoint assures users that the system is highly secured, doesn’t store any company data or documents, and is Veracode Certified.

Like the previous Procore Sync system, Procore FileSync is available as a white glove setup. Clients can have HingePoint create custom solutions they can test and finalize. Once paid, the license will stay active for a year or 365 days, to be exact. Clients can then renew each year.

The main reason for the change is Procore Sync’s inability to synchronize with Sharepoint. It led to frustration and a more tedious process than intended. Other added features with FileSync include a management portal. The portal will allow businesses to add users, create projects, and measure performance.

About HingePoint

HingePoint offers cloud and analytics applications that promote document management, enterprise document search, and secure collaboration across cloud platforms in the workplace. Aside from FileSync, they specialize in custom Cloud Platform integration, API development, and certified Procore Integrators. They service different industries, from commercial real estate to construction and manufacturing. HingePoint can help your platform integrate with Procore as they have recently integrated TruxNow.com into the Procore ecosystem.

Any interested parties can contact HingePoint to schedule a discovery session.

