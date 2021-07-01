Hiroshi Fukuchi appointed as Corporate Representative - Asia Pacific, Toshiba Corporation and Managing Director, Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Mr Hiroshi Fukuchi as the new Managing Director, effective July 1, 2021. Mr Fukuchi is also the Corporate Officer, Corporate Senior Vice President, Corporate Representative - Asia Pacific, Toshiba Corporation and he will be responsible for overseeing and expanding Toshiba's group-wide business presence in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania.

Mr Fukuchi succeeds Mr Ryuji Maruyama, who will assume the role of Corporate Officer, Corporate Representative - the Americas, Toshiba Corporation. His appointment will take effect from July 1, 2021.

"Toshiba recognizes Asia Pacific as a key manufacturing base and potential high growth market especially countries like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam coupled with our strategic presence in Singapore. Our companies such as Toshiba Semiconductor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Toshiba Information Equipment (Philippines), Inc. are supported by a capable and vibrant workforce to bring our diverse solutions to the world," says Mr Fukuchi. "We will continue to harness and build on our traditional strengths in energy, infrastructure, electronic devices & storage and digital solutions as the business landscape evolves. Digitalization and de-carbonization will be the key focus and this is in line with our pursuit towards mitigating climate change and achieving carbon neutrality as we work together with our customers, governments and communities to enhance the quality of life in a sustainable manner for the people around us."

Since joining Toshiba in 1982, Mr Fukuchi brings to his new role with more than three decades of experience in executive management, strategic business and production planning. Prior to this role, he has dedicated most of his career in semiconductor and storage products businesses and held various senior executive roles including President and Chief Executive Officer, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, responsible for discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and hard disk drives. At that same time, he was also Corporate Senior Vice President of Toshiba Corporation.

Mr Fukuchi graduated from Keio University and holds a Bachelor of Laws.

About Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, was established in 1995 as Toshiba's regional headquarters for operations in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania. Apart from its regional head office in Singapore, Toshiba Asia Pacific has overseas offices and affiliates in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The company's main responsibility is to support Toshiba group companies in this region operating in the areas of infrastructure systems, energy systems, building solutions as well as group-wide corporate activities. www.asia.toshiba.com

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation leads a global group of companies that combines knowledge and capabilities from over 140 years of experience in a wide range of businesses - from energy and social infrastructure to electronic devices - with world-class capabilities in information processing, digital and AI technologies. These distinctive strengths support Toshiba's continued evolution toward becoming an Infrastructure Services Company that promotes data utilization and digitization, and one of the world's leading cyber-physical-systems technology companies. Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," Toshiba contributes to society's positive development with services and solutions that lead to a better world. The Group and its 120,000 employees worldwide secured annual sales surpassing 3.1 trillion yen (US$27.5 billion) in fiscal year 2020.

Find out more about Toshiba at www.global.toshiba/ww/outline/corporate.html

