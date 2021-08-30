Hitachi: Damping Force Adjustment Absorber Adopted by Toyota for New Land Cruiser

TOKYO, Aug 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo Co., Ltd. today announced that its damping force adjustment absorber co-developed with Aisin Corporation was adopted by Toyota Motor Corporation for the new Land Cruiser launched in June.



Co-developed with Aisin Corporation, the damping force adjustment absorber improves control for Toyota's new Land Cruiser. While shock absorbers typically have a single mechanism to adjust damping force during extension and compression, our jointly developed suspension is able to adjust the damping force using separate mechanisms enabling more precise control of the damping forces resulting in a higher level of maneuverability and a more comfortable driving experience.



Furthermore, by incorporating the damping force control valve in the shock absorber, instead of on the outside where it is conventionally installed, the structure can be simplified. As a result, and compared to our conventional products, volume has been reduced by about 20% making it much easier to mount on the vehicle, and the weight has been reduced by about 30%.



Hitachi Astemo is committed to creating social, environmental, and economic value by providing advanced mobility solutions that contribute to improving safety and comfort, and environmental conservation to create a more sustainable society. By doing so, we contribute to improving Quality of Life and create value for our OEM customers.



About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at



