Hitachi Energy and Linxon support National Grid in achieving sustainability targets through pioneering 420 kV SF6-free gas-insulated switchgear technology

Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy and Linxon are collaborating to strengthen London Power Tunnels (LPT), a key power infrastructure project that will ensure reliable, clean electricity supply for England’s capital city. To support National Grid in accelerating its net zero targets, Hitachi Energy will deliver EconiQ™ 420-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and gas-insulated lines (GIL) containing no sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ).

As one of the world’s largest investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities, National Grid has the ambition to remove all SF 6 from its fleet by 2050. In 2020, it embarked on LPT project that will replace ageing high-voltage electricity cables and expand network capacity to meet the increasing electricity demand. Considered to be one of the city’s largest engineering projects since the 1960s, the LPT will span 32.5 kilometers via underground tunnels in South London.

Linxon is building Bengeworth Road substation for National Grid to develop the LPT infrastructure. To support National Grid in its transition to SF 6 -free solutions, Hitachi Energy will deliver 7 bays of its EconiQ 420 kV GIS to enable the transmission of electricity over long distances while eliminating SF 6 , in addition to EconiQ 420 kV GIL. The EconiQ high-voltage portfolio is 100 percent as reliable as the conventional solutions based on SF 6 . The installation is expected to commence by 2023.

“We’re delighted that Bengeworth Road substation, at the heart of London Power Tunnels, will be SF 6 -free,” said Onur Aydemir, National Grid Project Director for London Power Tunnels. “This key power project will deliver a secure energy supply to the capital, and by using sustainable technology we are minimizing the environmental impact of our operations to support the transition to Net Zero.”

“Following the successful collaboration with National Grid on the world’s first replacement of SF 6 in existing high-voltage equipment and award-winning project in Richborough, UK, we are proud to be supporting National Grid again in its transition to SF 6 -free solutions,” said Markus Heimbach, Managing Director of the High Voltage Products business at Hitachi Energy. “The EconiQ GIS is based on our breakthrough SF 6 -free 420 kV circuit-breaker that demonstrates the reliability and scalability of the technology for the lowest carbon footprint.”

“Linxon is building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy. Thanks to strong collaboration with Hitachi Energy, Linxon is able to provide the pioneering EconiQ SF 6 -free solution from Hitachi Energy for the Bengeworth substation, supporting our client to meet their sustainability targets”, said Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon.

EconiQ is Hitachi Energy’s eco-efficient portfolio for sustainability, where products, services and solutions are proven to deliver exceptional environmental performance. Hitachi Energy has placed sustainability at the heart of its purpose and is advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

