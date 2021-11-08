Hitachi, Ltd. and cbs Corporate Business Solutions Support Fast and Efficient Transition of Japanese Companies to SAP S/4HANA

TOKYO, Nov 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and cbs Corporate Business Solutions (NYSE: cbs) announced that they have signed a business partner agreement on September 24, 2021, to support SAP S/4HANA transition for Japanese companies.



In Japan, SAP ERP is widely adopted as a core system mainly by the manufacturing industry and is introduced in Japan and global locations. With the rapid changes in the business environment, there has been a need to link the core system with cloud services to respond to operational changes and speed up management decisions by effectively utilising data.



Hitachi has been providing an end-to-end SAP solutions for Japanese companies and cbs is an international consulting firm for digital transformation and enterprise-wide solutions. Hitachi and cbs will jointly support the renewal of core systems using SAP S/4HANA, the core of the next-generation digital platform.



The two companies, in collaboration, will provide the following three services.



1. Formulation of concept for the visualisation of management information



After formulating the ideal state in a workshop based on "NEXPERIENCE"(1) which is Hitachi's customer collaborative creation methodology and one of Lumada(2) services, Hitachi will formulate a systemisation concept focused on renewing the management infrastructure and creating a roadmap for optimising the system architecture and data collection and utilisation processes.



Suppose you want to analyse the impact of SAP S/4HANA on the existing system from the functional point of view and the data point of view. In that case, cbs will examine by using cbs SAP S/4HANA Readiness Analysis and provide the base information for future data migration.



2. SAP S/4HANA migration - preparation phase support



Hitachi will support staged cloud migration and process transformation as a necessary preparation phase for smooth SAP S/4HANA implementation. cbs can provide the master data management and data linkage review required to combine the core system and cloud services.



It is essential to know about data management for the preliminary data cleansing of SAP environments that have been in use for a long time. Hitachi works with the cbs consultancy team who have strong knowledge of S/4HANA transformation and preparation service for data managenent.



3. SAP S/4HANA migration - Implementation phase



Hitachi is committed to providing the most appropriate methods (new implementation, mix-and-match, shell conversion, and system conversion) to achieve digitisation goals. Hitachi supports the introduction of SAP S/4HANA.



With cbs Selective Data Migration proprietary tool, cbs ET Enterprise Transformer - for SAP S/4HANA, cbs can effectively support scenarios such as mix-and-match, shell conversion, and consolidation of multiple SAP environments.



cbs Selective Data Transition service can migrate the necessary data selectively with the information needed for management utilisation. It would result in maximum added value with minimal involvement of company resources and end-to-end cost efficiency. cbs also offer master data conversion, migration data refinement, and gradual migration based on SAP data structure to ensure a reliable migration with minimal downtime.



(1) Lumada: General name of solution service technology using Hitachi's advanced digital technology to generate value from customer data and accelerate digital innovation

(2) NEXPERIENCE



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is contributed to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at



In the IT field, we have been expanding our business as an SAP partner since 1994, and have been using SAP extensively within the Hitachi Group as a user since 1999. Hitachi proposes the best solution from the perspective of both long-time SAP users and vendors.

For details, please visit the official website (Japanese):

https://www.hitachi.co.jp/products/it/industry/solution/sap/index.html



About cbs Corporate Business Solutions



cbs Corporate Business Solutions, founded in 1995, is an international consulting firm for digital transformation and enterprise-wide solutions. The consultants design, optimise and manage digital business processes for mid-sized industrial corporations, hidden champions and large enterprises - end-to-end and worldwide. Realising enterprise transformation for global industrial customers, cbs combines sector-specific consulting expertise with software-driven transformation solutions based on our comprehensive methodology M-cbs - for fast value on the journey to the digital enterprise.



cbs has more than 700 employees based at its headquarters in Heidelberg. Situated in our offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Tokyo (Japan), cbs team members take care of our Asia Pacific clients. For details, please visit the official website:



Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com TOKYO, Nov 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and cbs Corporate Business Solutions (NYSE: cbs) announced that they have signed a business partner agreement on September 24, 2021, to support SAP S/4HANA transition for Japanese companies.In Japan, SAP ERP is widely adopted as a core system mainly by the manufacturing industry and is introduced in Japan and global locations. With the rapid changes in the business environment, there has been a need to link the core system with cloud services to respond to operational changes and speed up management decisions by effectively utilising data.Hitachi has been providing an end-to-end SAP solutions for Japanese companies and cbs is an international consulting firm for digital transformation and enterprise-wide solutions. Hitachi and cbs will jointly support the renewal of core systems using SAP S/4HANA, the core of the next-generation digital platform.The two companies, in collaboration, will provide the following three services.1. Formulation of concept for the visualisation of management informationAfter formulating the ideal state in a workshop based on "NEXPERIENCE"(1) which is Hitachi's customer collaborative creation methodology and one of Lumada(2) services, Hitachi will formulate a systemisation concept focused on renewing the management infrastructure and creating a roadmap for optimising the system architecture and data collection and utilisation processes.Suppose you want to analyse the impact of SAP S/4HANA on the existing system from the functional point of view and the data point of view. In that case, cbs will examine by using cbs SAP S/4HANA Readiness Analysis and provide the base information for future data migration.2. SAP S/4HANA migration - preparation phase supportHitachi will support staged cloud migration and process transformation as a necessary preparation phase for smooth SAP S/4HANA implementation. cbs can provide the master data management and data linkage review required to combine the core system and cloud services.It is essential to know about data management for the preliminary data cleansing of SAP environments that have been in use for a long time. Hitachi works with the cbs consultancy team who have strong knowledge of S/4HANA transformation and preparation service for data managenent.3. SAP S/4HANA migration - Implementation phaseHitachi is committed to providing the most appropriate methods (new implementation, mix-and-match, shell conversion, and system conversion) to achieve digitisation goals. Hitachi supports the introduction of SAP S/4HANA.With cbs Selective Data Migration proprietary tool, cbs ET Enterprise Transformer - for SAP S/4HANA, cbs can effectively support scenarios such as mix-and-match, shell conversion, and consolidation of multiple SAP environments.cbs Selective Data Transition service can migrate the necessary data selectively with the information needed for management utilisation. It would result in maximum added value with minimal involvement of company resources and end-to-end cost efficiency. cbs also offer master data conversion, migration data refinement, and gradual migration based on SAP data structure to ensure a reliable migration with minimal downtime.(1) Lumada: General name of solution service technology using Hitachi's advanced digital technology to generate value from customer data and accelerate digital innovation(2) NEXPERIENCEAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is contributed to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com In the IT field, we have been expanding our business as an SAP partner since 1994, and have been using SAP extensively within the Hitachi Group as a user since 1999. Hitachi proposes the best solution from the perspective of both long-time SAP users and vendors.For details, please visit the official website (Japanese):About cbs Corporate Business Solutionscbs Corporate Business Solutions, founded in 1995, is an international consulting firm for digital transformation and enterprise-wide solutions. The consultants design, optimise and manage digital business processes for mid-sized industrial corporations, hidden champions and large enterprises - end-to-end and worldwide. Realising enterprise transformation for global industrial customers, cbs combines sector-specific consulting expertise with software-driven transformation solutions based on our comprehensive methodology M-cbs - for fast value on the journey to the digital enterprise.cbs has more than 700 employees based at its headquarters in Heidelberg. Situated in our offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Tokyo (Japan), cbs team members take care of our Asia Pacific clients. For details, please visit the official website: https://www.cbs-consulting.com/apac/ Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com