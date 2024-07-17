Hiwell Online Therapy Receives $3.5 Million Pre-Series A Investment To Support Rapid International Growth

—

Since its establishment in Turkey in 2019, Hiwell has been working to make therapy accessible to everyone and with a commitment to ethical principles. With $1.6 million in funding from previous rounds, Hiwell has become the leading online therapy platform in Turkey, Greece, and Portugal. Hiwell provides therapy services to 700,000 people worldwide in their native languages and collaborates with over 1,200 local expert psychologists with verified master's degrees and diplomas in 8 countries, including Italy, Spain, and Brazil. Hiwell focuses on enhancing psychological well-being and quality of life by offering professional support tailored to individual needs.

Starting its journey in Turkey, the online therapy platform Hiwell has shown strong growth in the European countries, where it provides services. Hiwell Founder and CEO Ali Ozan Ozcicek stated that their revenues from countries outside of Turkey are approaching their revenues within Turkey, adding, "After developing our product and model in Turkey, we achieved product-market fit in European countries as well."

Following its global success, Hiwell completed a $3.5 million investment at a valuation of $28.5 million in the Pre-Series A funding round. This round included previous investors such as Bogazici Ventures and Eksim Ventures, as well as angel investor Dr. Huseyin Basciftci. New investors in this round included Unlu Portfoy Ar-Ge GSYF and Kinesis Teknoloji Yatirimlari A.S.

Founder and CEO Ali Ozan Ozcicek explained the golden standards behind Hiwell's success: "We have an acceptance rate of around 5% for selecting competent local therapists who adhere to the ethical principles required by our service and have completed their master's degrees. Since our establishment, we have not only verified the master's diplomas of psychologists through official institutions in the respective countries but also conducted comprehensive interviews to assess both their competencies and their knowledge of professional ethics in therapy."

Online therapy brings traditional therapy methods to the digital realm with technological capabilities, allowing clients to access psychological support with privacy and ethical principles through Hiwell without location constraints. The value created by the online model became more apparent after the earthquake disaster in Turkey in February last year. Hiwell contributed to the emotional and psychological recovery of over 400 earthquake victims by providing free psychological support and therapy services.

Ali Ozan Ozcicek emphasized that thanks to Hiwell's more than 1,200 clinical psychologists, individuals receiving psychological support and saving time can easily reach the most competent clinical psychologists suitable for their needs, problems, and schedules. "Thanks to the dedication of our team of competent psychologists and our team focusing on creating valuable and unique results, we touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in 8 countries, making therapy accessible to everyone. This is truly a special journey, and with our services, we accompany our clients in feeling better," he said.

Emphasizing that Hiwell Online Therapy, which received a total of $1.6 million in seed and pre-seed investment rounds with its value-creating sustainable model, is an example of how a small amount of investment can lead to global expansion, Ozcicek said, "In all our endeavors, we prioritize creating value with high efficiency. When you believe in what you do, identify real needs, and allocate your resources accordingly, it is possible to achieve great things with limited resources."

Hiwell is a technology company founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Ali Ozan Ozcicek to make therapy accessible to everyone. Hiwell enables specialists to conduct online psychotherapy sessions with clients from anywhere in the world through its online platforms. By saving on office expenses, psychologists can offer affordable services. Hiwell Online Therapy Platform, comprising more than 1,200 specialists, carefully selects its professionals from tens of thousands of applicants.

With Hiwell’s personalized registration process, people who want to start therapy can find the right psychologist for their needs and expectations by completing a short questionnaire. They can have free welcoming video calls with the specialists they choose. The app also offers various content prepared by experts. Hiwell provides psychotherapy to individuals directly and also offers solutions for companies and institutions seeking to provide psychological support to their employees.



Contact Info:

Name: Serra Alkoclar Alp

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hiwell Ltd

Website: https://www.hiwellapp.com



Release ID: 89135218

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.