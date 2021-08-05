H+K China launches strategic advisory services to help businesses deliver a Better Impact around COP15

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H+K China is launching an exciting new offering which will provide clients with a dynamic suite of strategic communication and public affairs services around COP15, the world's most important biodiversity conference in a decade.

From October 11-24, 2021, the 15th Meeting of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity – or COP15 in short – will be held in Kunming, the beautiful capital of Yunnan province in southwest China.

The two-week event will see the world's political and business leaders gather together – many virtually due to the pandemic – to set a new global framework for biodiversity governance through 2030, with the aim of taking a historically significant step towards realizing the 2050 vision of "living in harmony with nature." The priority will be to reach agreement on a pragmatic 10-year action plan that will help to halt the rapid deterioration of natural habitats worldwide.

For China, COP15 will be the largest summit on the environment ever held in the world's now second-largest economy. This means that China will have an unprecedented opportunity to emerge as a new driving force shaping the international biodiversity agenda.

Delivering a Better Impact for brands and businesses around COP15

As the world emerges from the pandemic, COP15 will mark an important milestone in global efforts around sustainable development. Taking proactive measures will be critical to both preventing and reversing environmental degradation and ensuring healthy socio-economic development. According to the World Economic Forum, the transition towards a "nature-positive economy" could generate US$10 trillion worth of business opportunities by 2030.

The global business community and NGOs will have an integral role to play in turning the overall vision at COP15 into reality. To capture opportunities around COP15, effective communication will be essential for businesses and NGOs to gain recognition from key stakeholders, establish their positions in the global movement for biodiversity conservation, and deliver real impacts both within and outside of their organizations.

"H+K Strategies encourages all organizations to join in the global movement for safeguarding the natural world," says Jun Xu, CEO of H+K China. "At H+K Strategies, we're dedicated to empowering and enabling brands and businesses to have a better impact on people and the planet. As a once-in-a-decade biodiversity conference, COP15 offers a fantastic platform for us to help them formulate a performance strategy that will deliver a better impact before, during and after the event."

H+K Strategies has developed the H+K Better Impact™ offering in response to the challenges that companies and NGOs encounter while pursuing sustainability. Services under this new offering will empower brands and organizations to deliver timely and enduring impacts around COP15 through a holistic approach, which involves a unique Score/Act/Consult/Partner process that zooms in on the best areas for targeting sustainability endeavors.

In essence, H+K China will help enable brands and organizations to:

Be a first-mover on the new global biodiversity agenda Drive greater purpose throughout their organization, internally and externally Strengthen their license to operate among key audiences Unlock tremendous new opportunities created by nature-friendly growth strategies

