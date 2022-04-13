HKATG Collaborates With City U To Become a Commercial Aerospace Giant

HONG KONG, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (1725) published a circular on 14 March 2022 evening, regarding the cooperation with the College of Engineering of City University of Hong Kong. The letter of intent covers the strategic cooperation in the research and development of advanced satellite technology and related applications in Hong Kong, covering communication systems, antenna technology, advanced materials, data processing, and energy management.

According to the letter of intent, the parties agreed to conduct cooperative research on the development of basic manufacturing technologies applicable to aerospace and satellites.

To execute the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'' project, the Group will set up a satellite intelligent manufacturing center; a monitoring and operation control, application and data center for satellites; and also conduct corresponding R&D activities. Therefore, joining hands with the cooperation with CityU and the entering into of the LOI will have a positive impact on the future development of the Group's aerospace business and facilitate building Hong Kong into an international aerospace innovation and technology hub.

As known, the State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves at the City University of Hong Kong, which will partner with HKATG was established in March 2008. It is the first laboratory of its kind in the engineering discipline in Hong Kong.

The antenna research team of the State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves has made significant contributions to the development of modern antenna for wireless communication, especially in the development of bandwidth for millimeter-wave applications, transparent antennas, and magneto-electric-dipole.

What's more, their Beidou antennas for mobile terminals contributed to the rescue mission in the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. Other inventions can be found in the 5G base station and smartphones. At present, the team is working on the research of on-chip antennas, beam steering devices and active phased array for 6G wireless communications.

As a commercial aerospace enterprise with comprehensive solutions in satellite manufacturing, installation, and testing, HKATG continues to provide key forces for the development of the space industry, and the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'' project is the driving force of HKATG in outer space.

The cooperation will promote the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'' project, helping Hong Kong to refine city management, promote infrastructure development, innovation, and technology industries, agricultural monitoring, disaster prevention, and mitigation, as well as comprehensive urban management and watershed control.

The cooperation between HKATG the College of Engineering of the City University of Hong Kong is both a clash of strengths and a dialogue of powerhouses. This cooperation may become an opportunity for HKATG to make further breakthroughs and take solid steps toward the ambitious goal of industry giants.