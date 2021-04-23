HKBN and HOME+ Join Forces to Deliver Breakthrough Shopping Rewards to 5G Mobile Services Customers

HONG KONG, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN") and HOME+ are thrilled to spoil HKBN's 5G mobile services customers with up to HK$2,800 in online shopping e-coupons. By subscribing to HKBN's brand new 5G mobile plans, customers will enjoy not just blazing speed of a quality 5G network but also free HOME+ e-cash coupons, allowing them to experience the convenience and quality products at HOME+. An HKBN's latest unlimited data 5G mobile plans (first 20GB at 5G speeds, unlimited 4.5G thereafter) starts at just HK$298*.

One-stop e-shopping platform HOME+ is jointly operated by HKBN with leaders of multiple industries. HKBN enjoys a unique market edge with HOME+, bringing wave after wave of exciting offers to its 1 million residential customers, penetrating 1/3 of all Hong Kong households, and over 100,000 corporate customers.

Ben Yeung, Co-Owner & Chief Commercial Officer - Business Development & Partnership of HKBN said, "Offering market-disruptive packages is part of our DNA that sustains HKBN's pioneering status. Our debut of high calibre 5G services for personal and corporate customers, bundled with generous HOME+ e-cash coupon giveaways, is a breakthrough value combination for the market."

June Lam, CEO of HOME+ , said, "We help businesses do more business on our rapidly growing e-shopping platform by not charging merchants fixed slotting fees or annual fees, allowing them to extend their marketing reach at far lower costs. We're pleased to work with HKBN to offer its 5G users HOME+ e-cash coupons, which they can use to shop over 10,000 products on HOME+. In addition, we offer an extensive range of latest 5G smartphones at very attractive prices."

Customers of HKBN's 5G mobile services will be able to access 3 Hong Kong's strongest 5G network enjoying a blazing fast speeds and ultra-low latency 5G experience. To date, 3 Hong Kong boasts 5G coverage of 99%^ including over 600 indoor and outdoor premises and facilities across Hong Kong, like major transportation systems, shopping malls, skyscrapers, hospital complexes, hotels and university campuses and more.

Brand New HKBN 5G Mobile Services Plans

Unlimited Data* Plans Basic Plans Monthly fee* HK$298 HK$338 HK$238 HK$278 Non existing

selected HKBN residential customers Additional HK$10 Data speed 5G Local data 20GB 30GB 20GB 30GB Local data

speed thereafter Unlimited local data* at 4.5G speeds

upon reaching the above 5G local

data limit Top-up local 5G data at

HK$388/100GB or HK$30/5GB Contract period 24 months Admin fee HK$18 Bonus rewards HK$2,000 e-cash coupons for e-shopping platform HOME+ HK$2,400 e-cash coupons for e-shopping platform HOME+ HK$600 e-cash

coupons for e-shopping platform

HOME+ HK$800 e-cash

coupons for e-

shopping platform

HOME+ + Free 6-mth HKBN SAFE cybersecurity solution (3 Devices)



+ Free 12-mth myTV Super Box (Alpha Pack) + Free 12-day Travel Pocket Wi-Fi

HKBN's 5G mobile services will allow its customers, especially users of flagship devices, to experience downloading a 1GB file in 10 seconds -- 10 times faster than 4G. This opens up not just infinite entertainment possibilities but a whole new paradigm of business efficiency and applications for enterprises. For a limited time, residential customers signing up for HKBN's 5G mobile services plans will enjoy HK1,300 discount off Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series handsets. For more details about HKBN's mobile services, please visit:

https://www.hkbn.net/personal/mobile/en/select-plan/5G

Brand new 5G services plans are also available for HKBN Enterprise Solutions customers. Please call the hotline 128 1111 for details.

* Applicable for existing selected residential customers. Terms and Conditions apply. Subject to the Fair Usage Policy (C). ^ Based on 3HK's test results in relation to 3HK's 5G network and population distribution of Hong Kong conducted in January 2021.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a Core Purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About HOME+

HOME+ is a brand-new online shopping platform jointly supported by Hong Kong's leading businesses, including HKBN, Dah Chong Hong, Kerry Logistics and more. HOME+ brings merchants of all types and sizes under a shared economy platform, enabling them to share resources and strengths and forge fruitful partnerships. HOME+ brings a "plus" to modern home living with a diverse range of quality merchandise covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: home-plus.hk

Related Links :

http://www.hkbn.net/en