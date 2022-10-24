HKBN and Mannings Team Up to Provide Talent AI Health Check

Enabling enterprises to be smarter & healthier workplaces

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has expedited companies to pay greater attention to employee healthcare. Mannings, Hong Kong's largest health and beauty retailer, joined hands with leading telecom and technology solutions provider HKBN to offer HKBN's Talents an inaugural complimentary AI-powered health check service. The initiative is part of the diverse offerings from the two brands, as they converge to achieve win-win and promote professional health consultation in innovative new ways.

Manning's AI health check utilises PanopticAI technology. Users can simply scan their face using the camera of any tablet or mobile device for 30 seconds. A report containing major health indicators such as heartbeat, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, and stress level will then be generated. Mannings' registered pharmacists stationed at the office will answer health-related questions and provide medical advice to the users.

Known for its Talent-first culture, HKBN has embraced a balanced regimen of activities and programmes to advocate mental and physical wellness. This 5-minute one-one check-up is non-invasive, zero-contact, enhancing health awareness in an easy and safe environment. HKBN frontline Talents will soon be able to enjoy the service at designated Mannings outlets.

The health of employees remains a top priority of enterprises in the post-pandemic era, imposing mental and physical wellness measures and benefits is a rising trend. Mannings and HKBN exemplify the possibilities of bringing dedicated health services to workplaces via the initiative. Looking ahead, the two companies will continue to bring their expertise together as solutions that can enable enterprises to take a further step in protecting employees' health. Moreover, Mannings' range of eponymously-branded products is now available through OFFICE+, an office supplies solution under HKBN Enterprise Solutions.



About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), e-shopping, stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

