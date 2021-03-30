HKBN and Microsoft Hong Kong Team Up to Support Hong Kong SMEs

Best-in-class Remote Applications now supported by HK's Largest Accredited Team of Engineers at HKBN

HONG KONG, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN") and Microsoft Hong Kong ("MSHK") have joined hands to provide the best-fit remote applications for local enterprises. As part of this strategic collaboration, HKBN and its team of Microsoft Accredited Engineers, the largest in Hong Kong, will deploy and implement Microsoft's suite of applications to support enterprises, especially SMEs, operating more efficiently and effectively under the new normal.

Boasting a team of around 100 accredited engineers, HKBN is fully equipped to support Microsoft's range of key products, including the essential multidimensional and secure Microsoft 365, cloud platform Azure, and all-in-one business management solution Business Central. These applications, and more, will be deployed through HKBN's proven market solutions FixIT (token- or subscription-based IT support) and TaaS (Transformation as a Service), supporting enterprise's needs with everything from hardware connectivity and maintenance to accredited software licensing, all from one-stop.

Billy Yeung, Co-Owner and CEO – HKBN Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group said, "Change is a matter of survival for enterprises in the new normal. Digital resiliency and adoption of a cross-expertise resource pool makes all the difference between success and failure for businesses. Leveraging our incredible team of Microsoft accredited engineers and our Microsoft Partner of the Year service accolade, HKBN continues to be the ICT provider of choice in delivering all-round technical and digital resources, helping businesses grow and thrive."

Kelvin Tse, One Commercial Partner and Small, Medium & Corporate Customers at Microsoft Hong Kong said, "2021 will be a game-changing year as companies deepen the adoption of technologies, such as data and AI, to optimize their operations and increase business resilience. Our collaboration with HKBN aligns with our mission to empower Hong Kong, providing local SMEs with the technologies and know-how and be their partner on their digital transformation journey."

Besides enjoying professionally accredited support across Microsoft's range of products and applications, enterprise customers using HKBN's FixIT service will also be able to enjoy end-to-end solutions that come at a favourable price with protection from cyberthreats. For more details about FixIT, please visit: www.hkbnes.net/web/en/solutions/fixit

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 900 Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.