HKBN and MOMAX Debut New Smart Living Brand "Smart D"

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and consumer electronics brand MOMAX today took their partnership to the next level with the joint launch of "Smart D", a refreshingly new smart living brand. Blending style, user-friendliness and cutting-edge automation, Smart D is all about bringing smart technology to life in a versatile range of products that elevate the home décor and smarten up everyday living.



Developed out of a long-term strategic partnership between HKBN and MOMAX, Smart D offers a diverse range of stylish and easy-to-use smart products.

Chic and practical range debuts with exciting Disney crossover

Through the power of partnerships with leading brands and platforms, Smart D offers a diverse range of smart appliances that address consumer needs and their many lifestyle demands. Adding a touch of style and charm to technology, Smart D's first collection features an exciting Disney crossover with appliances inspired by beloved Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters. At the same time, HKBN Smart App will see the addition of customisable Disney interfaces. New Disney characters can be "unlocked" with the pairing of new Smart D products, making them equally endearing as collectibles and as smart appliances.

Manage smart devices of different brands from a single App

As part of HKBN's Home Smart Solution promise to make smart living easy and effortless, Smart D works seamlessly alongside a growing range of cloud-enabled, inter-compatible IoT appliances from multiple brands - all intuitively managed and controlled with the "HKBN Smart App", a new and improved version of its HKBN Home App. The new app offers the same single-app control over all smart appliances in the home, plus Cantonese voice controls* and 24/7 remote support, for truly hassle-free smart living.

John Cheng, CEO of MOMAX Hong Kong said, "We are thrilled to partner with HKBN to launch Smart D. We are committed to developing innovative technologies that add function, convenience and style to modern lives, and bring Hong Kong household into the new era of smart living. We will continue to work with HKBN to launch even more smart living products that lead the market and answer our customers' needs."

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "The Smart D brand crystalises our shared vision with MOMAX for true democratisation of smart living. With no complicated setup or major renovation required, our combination of quality, affordability, and stylish smart products is the perfect fit for any modern home. We'll continue to expand our partnership network for even broader universality of our one-stop smart home ecosystem, bringing Delightfully Designed & Digitised lifestyles into even more homes!"

Now available at major retailers

The "Smart D" line of smart products is now available online and at major retail chains, including HKBN's website, e-shopping platform HOME+, Fortress, Broadway, Wilson Communications, Studio A, LOG-ON, Citistore, K11 Design Store, Pricerite, Home Mart, HOMELESS.hk, NOBLETIME, ZALORA, unwire.hk, Asia Miles, and more.

【Early bird offer】Starting today, purchase any Smart D product on HKBN's website to enjoy up to 20% discount, plus get free HKBN Smart mobile app subscription and a free Alien power bank (Value: HK$299) upon purchase of HK$1,000^. Free home delivery also included.

The latest Smart D Disney / Pixar / Marvel series smart living products Lotso Health Tracker Comprehensively tracks 17 types of body data measurements such as body fat, water content, basal metabolic rate, protein, bone mass, visceral fat and more, plus comes with 4 G-Sensors for extra precision. Pair with HKBN Smart App to track personal health data for up to 10 users. Suggested retail price: HK$438 Early bird price: HK$378 Winnie the Pooh Smart Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger A built-in Eye Comfort Sensor automatically adjusts brightness according to different environments, with three flexible elbow joints for a wide range of lighting angles. Additional features include adjustable brightness & colour temperature, plus Cantonese voice control via HKBN Smart App. Comes with built-in wireless fast charging for mobile phones*. Suggested retail price: HK$788 Early bird price: HK$668 Toy Story Ultra-Air Plus IOT UV Hot & Cool Purifying Fan A 3-in-1 air purifier, heater & fan that includes built-in UV-C light to effectively kill airborne germs. Exchangeable H13 HEPA Filter removes PM2.5 suspended particles, smoke, pollen, dust mites and more. Pair with HKBN Smart App for anytime, anywhere control of temperature and air sanitization. Suggested retail price: HK$2,980 Early bird price: HK$2,380 Captain America Trio-Cleanse IoT UV-C Vacuum Robot Includes built-in UV-C Light tested to effectively kill 99.9% of Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus and more in 2 seconds#. Powerful suction of up to 1800Pa, plus wet mopping feature enables use with detergents for deep cleaning. Pair with HKBN Smart App for anytime, anywhere remote control cleaning. Suggested retail price: HK$2,180 Early bird price: HK$1,780

To download product shots, please click https://bit.ly/3o0UeAH.

*Voice Control works with Siri shortcuts on specified iOS devices. Wireless Output: 5V=1A, 9V=1A (10W max.) ^ Availability limited while stocks last. Random style photo is for reference only. Gift only available upon purchase of Smart D products of HK$1,000 or more. Terms and conditions apply. # Attestation report from The Hong Kong Certification Centre Ltd.

About MOMAX

MOMAX, established in 2004, is a leading worldwide AIoT and consumer electronics brand that strives to make every day a good day for consumers.

From the 2G to 5G era, MOMAX has sold over 100 million pieces in more than 50 markets and developed more than ten product categories over the years. From mobile accessories to IoT products and now the current AIoT series, MOMAX infuses extraordinary innovations into the new nomadic lifestyle.

The ultimate purpose of MOMAX is to create value to help the market, society, and the entire world continuously evolves.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en .

