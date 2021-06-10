HKBN and Netflix Team Up to Bring More Entertainment Choices for Hong Kong Consumers

Infinite-play offerings further enriched with global entertainment content

HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") today announced the launch of brand-new high-speed broadband services bundled with Netflix, the world's leading entertainment streaming service. As part of HKBN's commitment to deliver more Infinite-play value choices for customers, the latest offerings give subscribers high-speed fibre access to Netflix's wide selection of global entertainment content. These include first-run must-see TV dramas like Sweet Home and Emily in Paris, the latest award-winning blockbusters like Enola Holmes, Mank, Space Sweepers and the upcoming Dynasty Warriors as well as anime like the freshly launched Eden, true-crime and nature documentaries and much more.

Taking advantage of HKBN's high performance and extensive coverage fibre network, subscribers of its Broadband + Netflix bundle plans can stream (at up to 4K UHD quality) unlimited programmes to multiple screens simultaneously on any iOS, Android, Windows 10, or smart TV device, or effortlessly download shows to watch offline. Parents can also create tailored profiles for their kids to access edutainment programming. To subscribe and learn more details, please visit https://hkbn.net/netflix/en or call 3613 3133.

Ben Yeung, Co-Owner & Chief Commercial Officer – Business Development & Partnership of HKBN said, "We are obsessed about expanding our infinite-play offerings, to bring more quality, value, and choice for our 1-million household customers in Hong Kong, all done on one simple integrated bill. The addition of Netflix as a premium OTT partner is yet another example of how we're enriching our entertainment options to give Hongkongers a wider choice with incredible local and global content."

Allen Pan, Director of Business Development, Netflix said, "We strive to bring entertainment fans in Hong Kong a diverse library of high-quality series and films from all over the world. From documentaries and stand-up comedy to anime and kids & family, we're excited to partner with HKBN to conveniently bring Hongkongers more great entertainment."

Must-see Upcoming Netflix Programmes 11 June Lupin: Part 2 Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul

and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal

Hubert's crimes. 11 June Wish Dragon

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen

Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the

magic of possibilities. 12 June Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 It's another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly

happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show. 17 June Hospital Playlist: Season 2

It's another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients

inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist. 17 June Record of Ragnarok (Anime)

As the gods weigh the fate of humanity, a lone valkyrie proposes a

final battle pitting 13 gods against 13 mortal champions. Based on

the manga. 18 June Rurouni Kenshin: The Final

When a terrifying enemy attacks Tokyo, the stage is set for a high-

stakes battle that may expose some of Kenshin's biggest secrets. 24 June The Naked Director: Season 2 Now known as the pioneer of the adult video industry, Toru Muranishi

aims for even loftier heights - his dream to broadcast porn via satellite,

but his growing ego and ambitions may spell his downfall. 1 July Dynasty Warriors Set in the turbulent late Eastern Han Dynasty, ambitious Dong Zhuo

ruthlessly controls the court and the commoners, this is when heroes

from all over the country begin to rise. Based on the video game.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBNES and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en .

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

