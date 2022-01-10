HKBN and TP-Link Join to Drive Mass Adoption of Wi-Fi 6

Around the Clock Support to Deliver One-Stop Network Experience and Ultra-fast Connectivity for Online Gaming and 4K Streaming Era

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") is thrilled to announce the close collaboration with TP-Link, a global leader in network equipment, to provide customers with a range of high-performance routers. Unlike the traditional way of buying routers from retail channels, HKBN will provide one-stop professional on-site installation, assessment of home Wi-Fi conditions and 24-hour service support, for optimal speed performance with peace-of-mind.

First to Market by HKBN: TP-Link's All-new Deco X50 Wi-Fi 6 Router

As high-definition video streaming and online gaming become more ubiquitous, consumers are demanding higher network stability and speeds. The first router offered via this collaboration is TP-Link's all-new Deco X50 Wi-Fi 6 router, available as a timed-exclusive at HKBN. Featuring a sleek design, the Deco X50 is one of the few Mesh Wi-Fi products to support 2x2 dual-band and 160MHz frequency band. Ideal for homes plagued by Wi-Fi dead zones, users can easily use the Deco X50 as a host to connect one or more other Deco devices and extend wireless coverage[1]. Customers can now use flexible payment methods to purchase the TP-Link Deco X50 Wi-Fi 6 router (double pack) through HKBN and enjoy one-stop support service for only HK$78/month (on a 24-month contract)[2].

As part of HKBN's one-stop Wi-Fi network experience, a powerful range of TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers are offered for customers to meet their different needs for high performance connectivity.

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "Providing customers with more 'Choice' and 'Beyond Connectivity' experiences is what sets HKBN apart from our competitors. From streaming 4K ultra-HD quality videos on platforms like Disney+, connecting with players worldwide for high performance online gaming, to joining video conferences from the home office, stable high speed wireless Internet is an absolute must. We are excited to team up with TP-Link to go far beyond legacy connectivity service to meet customers' needs, by offering a greater selection of premium routers with professional on-site installation and 24-hour service support."

Alvin Ou, Regional Director of TP-Link said, "With the rapid development of network technology, demand for high-speed wireless devices have risen dramatically, especially during the epidemic. This has spurred us to continuously push the technology envelop of our devices. TP-Link, the world's No. 1 brand in wireless Wi-Fi equipment sales for the past ten consecutive years, was one of the first brands to bring Wi-Fi 6 routers to Hong Kong. We are honoured to work with HKBN as it leverages a timed-exclusive deal to sell our high-performance routers first to its residential customers. Through the competitive advantages that we enjoy in terms of transmission speeds, signal coverage, and resilience against network interference, we are confident that our products will be favoured by more users."

[1] The actual Wi-Fi coverage varies with environmental factors, including unit area, unit interval, building materials and structure, and other external factors. [2] Applicable to new and existing customers of designated HKBN broadband service. Terms and conditions apply.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), e-shopping, stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,500 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About TP-Link Corporation Limited

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking equipment and accessories involved in all aspects of daily life. The company is regularly ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of Wi-Fi devices*, sold in more than 170 countries and serving billions of people worldwide.

With a proven heritage of stability, performance, and value, TP-Link has created a portfolio of networking products for consumers and small and medium businesses. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is expanding its business into Smart home, IoT, and smartphone technologies to meet the needs of tomorrow.

For more details, please visit https://www.tp-link.com/hk/