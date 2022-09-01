HKBN Appoints Edith Ngan to Chair ESG Committee

Purpose and Diversity Deepened to Lead Global Benchmarks

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Ltd. ("HKBN"; SEHK stock code: 1310) is thrilled to announce the establishment of an Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee ("ESG Committee") and the appointment of Edith Manling Ngan as an Independent Non-executive Director of its Board and as Chairman of its ESG Committee. NiQ Lai, Agus Tandiono, and Stanley Chow will serve as members of the ESG Committee, enabling HKBN to steer, review and monitor its overall ESG strategies, including policy and compliance, risk management and new initiatives, as well as relevant progress and performance.

The establishment of this ESG Committee puts HKBN among the few HK-listed companies to champion ESG at the highest level. Moreover, HKBN has also introduced its new ESG vision to "lead as an innovative enabler" via "Talent Co-Ownership", "Technology for good", and "Transforming business". As an industry ESG enabler, the Group is currently developing new business opportunities that will empower customers to balance operational sustainability and profitability. Internally, HKBN continues to integrate ESG priorities across every facet of its operation, to create real tangible impacts for its many stakeholder groups.

HKBN Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the ESG Committee, Edith Ngan said, "I am thrilled to join HKBN's Board and become a part of its journey to lead in so many areas, particularly in ESG. I'm also excited by this opportunity to help the Group enhance its ESG governance, long-term goals and performance."

HKBN Co-Owner and Group CEO, NiQ Lai said, "Edith's solid experience and expertise will enrich our Group's value with a more diversified perspective to governance. Through her appointment, our Board of Directors has transformed to a new level of diversity, aligning HKBN's long-term vision to exceed international standards in representation and gender diversity."

As a leader in Purpose, HKBN tops Hong Kong's telecommunications industry with AA ratings in ESG. In 2021, HKBN earned an AA rating from MSCI's ESG Ratings. Since 2016, HKBN has been a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index and has been recognised with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

To learn more about HKBN's ESG play, please visit

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qc3LWAFEHc

Ms. Edith Ngan's Biography: https://www.hkbn.net/new/en/about-us--our-company--board-of-directors.shtml

HKEx announcement: https://reg.hkbn.net/WwwCMS/upload/pdf/en/e_AppointmentofINED_EstablishmentofESGC.pdf

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), e-shopping, stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.