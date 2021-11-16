HKBN Brings Exciting Disney+ Offers to Customers

Enjoy 12-Month Free Broadband or Mobile Services
HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN"), the exclusive broadband service provider for offering and selling Disney+ in Hong Kong, today unveiled a number of exciting offers.
Starting tomorrow, both new and existing HKBN customers can sign up for the highly anticipated Disney+ service plans, and enjoy:
- FREE designated 12-month broadband service with an installation fee waiver[1];
- FREE designated 12-month 5G mobile service with an administration fee waiver[1],[3]; or
- FEE rebates for up to 6 months Disney+ service on HKBN account
Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "As the exclusive broadband service provider for offering and selling Disney+ in Hong Kong, HKBN brings customers the most extraordinary world-class content from Disney's iconic suite of brands and franchises, and delivers the best viewing experience on ultra-high speed broadband and mobile. This is the latest example of how our Infinite-play strategy is giving our customers extraordinary choice, quality and value for money."
HKBN's Disney+ Plans[1]
Monthly fee
HK$73 per month
Contract period
24 months
Content library
Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star; over 1,200 films & 16,000 episodes of content
Offers
Free designated 12-month broadband service[1]
Free designated 12-month 5G mobile service[1],[3]
Additional entitlements
|
Key features
Customers can also subscribe to a Disney+ plan and enjoy Disney+ service fee rebates of 6 months on his/her HKBN account with 24-month contract, or Disney+ service fee rebates of 3 months on HKBN account with a 12-month contract5. These super-deals make HKBN a great choice for anyone interested in Disney+.
With HKBN's reliable high-speed network and extensive city-wide fibre and mobile service coverage, subscribers of Disney+ will enjoy outstanding viewing experiences and access to over 1,200 films & 16,000 episodes of entertainment content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star on a wide selection of supported devices - both at home and on the go. Apply now at www.hkbn.net/disneyplus/en.
For a limited time, customers can also visit HKBN's special promotional booths and receive a bonus gift when subscribing for a Disney+ plan on-site. Please refer to the table below for details:
HKBN's Disney+ Promotional Booths
16 Nov 21 – 2 Jan 22
18 Nov 21 – 21 Nov 21
18 Nov 21 – 24 Nov 21
24 Nov 21 – 30 Nov 21
27 Nov 21 – 28 Nov 21
Terms and conditions apply.
[1] Customers must subscribe to a designated 24-month Disney+ service plan in order to enjoy the designated 12-month free 100 Mbps / 200Mbps broadband or 5G 20GB mobile services offer. Designated 12-month free broadband service is only available in designated residential areas where customer's installation of HKBN's broadband service is not taken place at any time during the 120-day period prior to such customer's registration of such designated 24-month Disney+ service plan.
[2] Offer is only for customers who have signed up to the early bird promotion.
[3] Customers can enjoy designated 12-month 5G 20GB mobile services. This plan is powered by 3HK network and is only applicable to customers who switch with their mobile numbers.
[4] 12-month free service will start after the customer's existing broadband contract ends. This start date must be within 180 days after the installation date of HKBN's broadband service. For broadband installations completed between 2-15 November 2021, the earliest service start date of the free 12-month broadband service is 16 November 2021.
[5] The rebate offer is only applicable to customer who has subscribed for the designated broadband or mobile services plan at the same time.
About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited
Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,500 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and is a Constituent Member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.