HKBN Enterprise Solutions Offers Prompt Support to Catering Businesses with PHILIPS UV-C Air Disinfection Device

HONG KONG, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the special operational needs of catering businesses during COVID, HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") has teamed up with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) to bring to the market – in particular restaurants and catering premises – PHILIPS UV-C Disinfection Upper Air CM. With the delivery and standard installation support[1] by HKBNES' professional team, catering businesses can now leverage technology to better protect their customers and staff from COVID, while meeting the relevant government requirements for continued operation.

PHILIPS UV-C Disinfection Upper Air CM device complies with the government's air purification standards as listed in the voluntary declaration scheme, and is an effective alternative to the fulfilment of the ventilation air change requirement (a minimum of 6 air changes per hour). The device is also certified by Boston University National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL)[2] for effective deactivation of COVID. Meanwhile, compared to traditional air change systems, the UV-C disinfection device is much more energy-efficient and economical to run and maintain, allowing catering businesses to uplift the standard and protect public health, while keeping expenses to a minimum.

"Having access to equipment with high anti-epidemic professional standard that meet the government requirement is essential to our customers as they strive to steer their business back on track amid COVID," said Billy Yeung, Co-Owner & CEO – HKBN Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group. "HKBNES and Signify's collaboration to launch the PHILIPS UV-C Air Disinfection device ensures our customers can live up to and exceed the market expectation – and turn their focus back to business and service."

"Signify is the leader in UV-C light sources and has been at the forefront of UV technology for more than 35 years. Through collaborating with HKBNES, we hope to raise awareness on health and safety in the hospitality industry and introduce an effective air disinfection solution for F&B service providers who are searching for ways to safeguard their employees and customers against airborne transmission and ensure a completely risk-free dining experience. "said Timothy Mak, Group General Manager of Signify Hong Kong Ltd.

As a home-grown technology partner to local businesses, HKBNES understands how operational needs may evolve as circumstances change. Besides disinfection equipment, HKBNES also offers a range of affordable smart or remote work solutions to help businesses transition to new work modes under the new normal. Please contact us to learn more. For details about Philips UV-C Air Disinfection Device, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en/philips-uvc, or call our sales hotline 128 1111.

Key features of PHILIPS UV-C Disinfection Upper Air CM:

PHILIPS UV-C Disinfection Upper Air CM

Effectively inactivates pathogens including flu and coronavirus [3]

Complies with the government's air purification standards, an alternative to fulfill the ventilation air change requirement (min. six air changes per hour)

Based on past projects, one unit of Upper Air CM can cover a maximum of 60m 2

Lamp life up to 9,000 hrs

Special Price: $7,500

Plus Free delivery / Standard Installation /

1 Year Warranty

[1] Terms and conditions apply. [2] Report from Boston University National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-65742/v1/aff09723-35d8-4424-9ad8-08f7f52c2570.pdf [3] Validated by NEIDL at Boston University

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is an enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, the Group is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by over 900 of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en/.

