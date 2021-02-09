HKBN JOS Launches JOS+ to Bring Innovation Closer to Work, Transforming IT to Become More Than as-a-service to Support Singapore SMEs in the new World of Work

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 February 2021 - HKBN JOS Group ("The Group") proudly announces the launch of JOS+, a full-fledged suite of IT solutions & services, to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore pivot towards an increasingly digital and mobile-first business environment. Recognising the accelerated pace of digital transformation and the emergence of a hybrid workforce in Singapore, JOS+ is a unique IT-as-a-service solution that offers flexible IT and cloud office support for SMEs to maximise cost and business efficiencies. Designed as a subscription-based offering, JOS+ enables SMEs to tap into HKBN JOS' industry-leading IT expertise and office facilities as needed, so they pay only for the services they need to adapt to the increasingly digital business environment.

With flexible subscription-based plans, JOS+ provides outsourced IT support hours, enterprise applications and office facilities in a one-stop solutions bundle. It allows businesses to access enterprise level troubleshooting solutions and quick implementation of new technology, enabling organisations to step up on their digitalisation efforts to adapt to the region's new digital-first business reality. The bespoke nature of JOS+ allows organisations to customise the level of support they require, aligned to business and cost considerations, giving them the confidence to strengthen their digital capabilities to pursue growth.

"With the comprehensive IT solutions JOS+ has to offer, SMEs in Singapore will be able to reach their full business potential as they embrace the realities of a hybrid workforce," said Jeff Lee, Managing Director, HKBN JOS Singapore. "Our proven track record in driving innovations for customers in this region puts HKBN JOS Singapore in a strong position to help businesses win in a digital era. Guided by our belief in making purposeful profits, JOS+ is custom designed to help businesses respond, adapt and accelerate their growth to succeed in Singapore's increasingly digital future. This new solution also reflects our commitment to help future-proof the country's business ecosystem and make our home a better place to live," Jeff added.

JOS+'s extensive range of IT solutions includes: computer support; end-point security; software, hardware and Wi-Fi network support; technical on-site and off-site support; data back-up support; access to cross functional enterprise applications which are available directly, through a 24/7 customer service hotline, bringing about increased convenience and enablement, particularly for companies that do not currently enjoy IT support.

For more details, please visit: https://www.jos.com/





About HKBN JOS

With over 60 years of experience in Asia, HKBN JOS is a systems integrator, solutions provider and technology consultancy with deep industry knowledge and an exceptional ability to execute. Comprising 2,000+ IT professionals from nine offices across Asia's major business hubs in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Singapore, HKBN JOS aims to improve the performance of businesses and governments across the region by applying the best technology to address their challenges. HKBN JOS has extensive experience across a range of industries in Asia, and core capabilities in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, enterprise applications, enterprise security, internet of things (IoT), mobility and next generation infrastructure. For more information about HKBN JOS, please visit www.jos.com. Follow us: LinkedIn ( HKBN JOS).





HKBN JOS is a subsidiary of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "The Group"), a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider with business spanning across Hong Kong and Asian markets. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live", and it is managed by around 1,000 Co-Owners (about 50% of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. The Group has a broad customer base which covers 1 in every 2 companies and 1 in every 3 households in Hong Kong. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.