HKBN Launches Breakthrough Enterprise Grow & Save Offer

HONG KONG, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economy is returning to growth mode, HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBN") has launched Enterprise Grow & Save: from 1 June to 31 August, 2022, enterprise customers who successfully subscribe to any HKBNES solution and meet the designated service fee amount can enjoy two-out-of-six value-added free-of-charge offers. Eligible subscriptions include Business Broadband, Mobile Services, System Integration, Cybersecurity, Cloud Service and more! Both new and existing customers can "earn more" whilst they "spend less"!

Mikron NG HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market & China Business, Enterprise Solutions said, "Our LUCA (Legal Unfair Competitive Advantage) is our broad customer base and versatile platforms. Together, we empower enterprises in their digital transformation through our collaborative efforts. Our new campaign lets customers enjoy HKBNES's trusted services, and at the same time it brings them extensive customer reach with less promotion expenses. Customers can then focus on expanding and growing their businesses for multiple wins!"

Once subscribed to an HKBNES solution at the designated requirement, customers can pick two offers, one from each column respectively:

Enterprise Grow & Save Value-Added Offer Grow （Pick 1 of 3） Save （Pick 1 of 3） Free My HKBN App launch offer Free 1000Mbps Residential

broadband service for 2 years Free HOME+ product listing and

banner ad 5G 30GB mobile service 7-month

monthly fee rebate Free e-payment solution device rental offer for 2 months Enterprise Solutions Service

total rebate up to HK$3000

Terms and conditions apply. For more details of the offer, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en/sme-growandsave or call 128-1111.

Appendix：Examples for reference

The examples below show how different industries can benefit from the Enterprise Grow & Save Value-Added Offer

1) Online shop For online shops to stand out from the competition, brand and product awareness is key. Business customers interested in e-Commerce can pick "Free My HKBN App launch offer" from the Grow section. With ~1 million users on My HKBN App, this solution can help boost your company's brand presence by connecting 1 million potential customers with your brand. Together with the "Free 1000Mbps Residential Broadband Service for 2 years" from the Save section, you can easily manage your business from home while business is booming.

2) Local travel agency Hong Kongers are famous for their love of travelling. With international travel yet to be fully reopened, local tours have become a popular alternative. Local travel agencies can pick "Free HOME+ product listing and banner ad" from the Grow section. Listing the local tours and activities details on HOME+, and the banner ad can bring you a reach of more than 400,000 times per week. Furthermore, you can pick "5G 30GB Mobile Service 7-month monthly fee rebate" from the Save session, and with that, you can enjoy high-speed mobile Internet and stay connected with colleagues and clients, anytime, anywhere.

3) Tutoring centre

Cashless payments are the trend in Hong Kong. More and more parents are now opting for e-payments when settling tutoring fees for their kids. HKBNES's ePayment solution supports 12 payment options, satisfying the needs of all customers. To minimise the costs and stay scalable for business growth, tutoring centre clients can pick "Free e-payment solution device rental offer for 2 months" from the grow section and "Enterprise Solutions Service Total rebate up to HK$3000" from the Save section.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a rating of AA in MSCI's 2021 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. Since 2016, HKBN has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.