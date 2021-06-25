HKBN Launches iPhone 12 with 1-year 5G Service Waiver*: Unprecedented savings of up to HK$3,842

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") today announced an unbelievable offer that combines the exceedingly popular iPhone 12 series with cutting-edge 5G service, for unprecedented savings. Starting today, customers who purchase an iPhone 12 series smartphone via designated HKBN retail shops, AT+ stores, HKBN website (jetsozone.hkbn.net/en)^, or e-shopping platform HOME+ (www.home-plus.hk) can get a "12-month fee waiver 5G mobile plan*", and enjoy 20GB/month local 5G data (HK$248/month) plus HK$18/month administration fee waiver (total value up to HK$3,192), and a handset discount of up to HK$650. This offer is only available to mobile service customers porting their numbers. With up to HK$3,842 in total savings, this is the perfect deal to upgrade to the latest iPhone AND experience one of Hong Kong's fastest 5G networks.

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "We are here to break market norms with tsunamis of incredible offers for our customers. Hands down, this is an awesome deal for anyone looking to purchase an iPhone 12 series and get the most out of their smartphone with our ultra-fast 5G service."

HKBN's powerful 5G mobile service is designed to give customers, especially users of flagship devices like iPhone 12, the best experience with super low latency and blazing speeds (1GB in 10 seconds, 10 times faster than 4G) for infinitely more entertainment possibilities. For more details about HKBN's mobile services, please visit: https://www.hkbn.net/personal/mobile/en/select-plan/5G

The ultimate iPhone 12 series offer with 1-year 5G service waiver are also available for HKBN Enterprise Solutions customers. Please call the hotline 128 1111 for details.

^ applicable to existing customers of HKBN only. * This complimentary plan is powered by 3HK network and is only applicable to customers who are porting their numbers (not applicable to those porting a prepaid SIM card). Registration must be made on or before 31 August 2021. The effective date of the service must be within 90 days from the successful registration of the service. Terms and conditions apply.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBNES and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en .

