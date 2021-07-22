HKBN Launches Phenomenal iPhone 12 + 5G Flash Offer

Switch to enjoy 1-year equiv. of 5G service fee rebates & double data

HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") launched an incredible 5G mobile flash offer featuring a one-two punch of DOUBLE data and generous monthly fee rebates for iPhone 12 buyers! New customers who switch with their number to the HK$178/month 5G mobile plan by 31 August 2021 can enjoy: 1) additional 12-month bonus 15GB 5G local data (total 30GB/month), and 2) a rebate of HK$2,136, equiv. to 12 month's 5G service fees (HK$178x12 months = HK$2,136) with the purchase of an iPhone 12 series smartphone. This amazing deal will allow users to enjoy superior 5G services on a flagship 5G smartphone – and get great value with both. For details, visit https://www.hkbn.net/personal/mobile/en/.

HKBN 5G Flash Offer Details* Monthly fee HK$178/month (Selected existing HKBN customers can enjoy additional HK$10 monthly discount) Local data 30GB 5G data/month (First 12 months; 15GB/month during 13th-24th months) Contract period 24 months Airtime 3,000 mins local airtime/month Buy iPhone 12 series handset HK$2,136 total savings (HK$89 monthly rebate within contract period) Administration fee HK$18/month Additional offer 6-month cyber-security & antivirus software HKBN SAFE (Value: HK$168)

Ben Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Development & Partnership said, "The sky's the limit when it comes to wowing our one million residential customers. With our combo offer of double 5G data and iPhone 12 purchase rebates, we've smashed the value ceiling with one of best 5G mobile and flagship smartphone deals in town."

HKBN's powerful 5G mobile service is designed to give customers, especially users of flagship devices like iPhone 12, the best experience with super low latency and blazing speeds (1GB in 10 seconds, 10 times faster than 4G) for infinitely more entertainment possibilities. For more details about HKBN's mobile services, please visit: https://www.hkbn.net/personal/mobile/en/select-plan/5G

Other 5G mobile services and iPhone 12 series purchase offers are also available for HKBN Enterprise Solutions customers. Please call the hotline 128 1111 for details.

* This plan is powered by 3HK network and is only applicable to customers who switch with their numbers. Registration must be made on or before 31 August 2021. The effective date of the service must be within 180 days from the successful registration of the service. Terms and conditions apply.

