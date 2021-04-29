HKBN Launches WiFi 6 Gateway, the New and Upgraded All-in-one Network Security Router

HONG KONG, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Answering the need for speed, coverage, and security – the requisite for modern-day home Wi-Fi – Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") today launched WiFi 6 Gateway, the next-gen upgrade of its popular all-in-one network security router Home Gateway. Blending blazing fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, wide Mesh Wi-Fi coverage, network security and parental control functions with cool new MARVEL and Disney Pixar-themed designs, WiFi 6 Gateway is available starting today for designated new 1Gbps/2Gbps home broadband subscribers with 6-month service fee and installation fee waivers, free HKBN Home App (30-month) and Smart Remote Control (Total value: HK$709)[1], which allows hassle-free, single-app control of smart home products of different brands. Discounted offers are also available for existing HKBN customers to upgrade their current service plans to WiFi 6 Gateway. For details, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/personal/broadband/en/wifi6gateway.

Elinor Siu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "Two years ago, we pioneered Hong Kong's first all-in-one Home Gateway router that combines 2Gbps fibre broadband and home network security. Customers loved our 'everything integrated' solution and welcomed Home Gateway into their homes. As Wi-Fi 6 capable devices have become more widely available, we again leverage our industry-leading expertise to deliver a cutting-edge upgrade for customers, integrating ultra-fast home fibre broadband, home network security, professional installation and hassle-free technical support into a true one-stop Wi-Fi management solution for families in Hong Kong."

Surf the net nearly 3x faster with Wi-Fi 6

The all-new WiFi 6 Gateway offers blazing fast Internet speeds, ensuring a smooth experience even when streaming, gaming, and drama-binging – all at the same time. With Wi-Fi 6 technology widely supported by the latest smartphones, tablets and PCs, WiFi 6 Gateway will enable customers to enjoy the ultimate in connectivity performance!

Hillson Cheung, President of Telecommunication Products of VTech Telecommunications Limited said, "We are excited to work with HKBN to co-develop WiFi 6 Gateway with advanced technologies like 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM[2], delivering wireless speeds nearly 3 times of previous-gen Wi-Fi 5[3]. Matching HKBN's high performance fibre network with our end point devices, we are delivering the full game-changing performance of Wi-Fi 6."

Expanded coverage with Mesh Wi-Fi

Large homes, thick walls or complex interior layouts can cause Wi-Fi signals to drop out. Install HKBN Mesh Satellites to boost signals throughout the home[4] and get smooth Internet for just HK$48/month.

Safer Internet with enterprise grade network protection

In addition to using the latest WPA3 security standard, Wi-Fi 6 Gateway comes with built-in enterprise-grade network security powered by global security solutions leader Trend MicroTM, protecting devices and personal data from cyber threats. Meanwhile, advanced parental control functions filter inappropriate content and limit online hours to promote healthier Internet habits for children.

Matthew Chan, Business Director of Trend Micro Hong Kong and Macau said, "Home network security gains new importance as Internet devices are used for more than just lifestyle and leisure, but also for remote work. According to our threat report for January 2021, Hong Kong was among the top 5 most targeted regions in the world in terms of cyberattack, and Trend Micro blocked 62.6 billion threats last year, of which 91% was email-borne threats. We're pleased to continue our partnership with HKBN to provide enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection to Hong Kong home users via WiFi 6 Gateway."

One-stop home Wi-Fi Service

Delivering one-stop ease and convenience, every WiFi 6 Gateway subscription includes professional on-site installation and 24x7 technical support, covering remote diagnosis for troubleshooting of Wi-Fi issues. Customers can also manage their home Wi-Fi settings via HKBN myWiFi App.

To download product shots of MARVEL and Disney Pixar-themed WiFi 6 Gateway, please click https://we.tl/t-dwaWVNFSSJ

[1] Offer is subject to Terms and Conditions. [2] To benefit from Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) features (such as 160MHz bandwidth, MU-MIMO, OFDMA and 1024-QAM), Internet devices must support the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard. [3] WiFi 6 Gateway 2x2 160 MHz enables 2402 Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, 3X faster than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2x2 80 MHz (867 Mbps). Actual Wi-Fi speed will be affected by your home environment, network settings, Wi-Fi coverage, signal interference and extraneous factors. [4] Actual Wi-Fi coverage may vary due to environmental factors such as size and layout of the user's home, building material and construction, plus other extraneous factors.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBNES and JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.