HKBN Takes My HKBN App Rewards Programme City-wide

HONG KONG, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN")'s residential customers have long enjoyed an exciting array of exclusive perks and benefits on "My HKBN App", HKBN's all-in-one rewards & services mobile app. Starting today, this privilege will be extended to all Hongkongers[1], as non-HKBN customers can now also sign up to My HKBN App and enjoy fabulous weekly "Infinite Rewards Thursday" offers and free HKBN services[2]. At the same time, existing customers who successfully refer new eligible users to use the app may join the "My HKBN App Referral Giveaway" campaign, for the chance to earn awesome rewards worth up to HK$20,000[3]!

Weekly "Infinite Rewards Thursday" offers for My HKBN App users

My HKBN App has always been a "go to hub" for a growing array of "Infinite Rewards" offers, discounts and even giveaways for its users, covering everything from fashion to dining, as well as special festive occasions. With its latest update, My HKBN App is adding a weekly-rotating "menu" of rewards for its users, whether or not they are HKBN customers, accessed simply by logging in the app, every Thursday[2]. The latest featured offers include:

Featured "Infinite Reward Thursday" Offers[4]

(Offers launched every Thursday) Yummy choices Hung Fook Tung - Traditional formula herbal tea HK$20/2 bottles, and year-round 20% off selected items

Tai Hing - HK$20 discount upon HK$100 dinner dine-in

Café de Coral - Free upgrade to Latte or Cappuccino

Maxim's Cakes - Disney Princess Diffuser special price HK$138 (Value HK$288) Fashion :CHOCOLATE, FIVE CM, i.t, double park, Mini Cream, MUSIUM DIV, ete! - 25% off selected regular-priced products and 15% off selected discounted products Beauty and health AUSupreme - Mother and baby care products up to 66% off, and premium health products buy 1 get 1 free

Eu Yan Sang - Year-round 10% off regular-priced products

BORGHESE - Fango Active Mud for Face and Body special price HK$68/piece (Original price HK$300/piece) Lifestyle goods Sing Tao Daily - Sing Tao E-paper free 2-month subscription

Stanford Swim School - Kids Swimming Trial Course special price HK$225/3 lessons (Original price up to HK$864)

City Hung Transportation - 10% off moving services and 35% off storage rental

Visit https://youtu.be/i0nTe7BFnZo for a learn more about the exciting rewards available in My HKBN App. Businesses interested in featuring their offers on "Infinite Rewards Thursday" are welcome to sign up here:

https://www.hkbnes.net/web/tc/promotions/details/2106-merchantrecruitres (Chinese only).

Earn greater rewards with more referrals

Besides taking advantage of these exciting weekly offers and handy account management functions via My HKBN App, existing HKBN residential customers can also earn generous referral rewards by joining a brand new "My HKBN App Referral Giveaway" campaign. From today till 13 August 2021, existing customers who successfully refer a minimum of three non-HKBN customers to register and login to My HKBN App will be eligible to receive exciting referral rewards including a KARA Smart Fitness Mirror with exclusive fat burning yoga programme by Coffee Lam, e-Cash Coupons for online shopping platform HOME+, plus vouchers for dining goods[3]. Rewards given out will be based on the cumulative number of referrals made, so refer more to earn better rewards! HOME+ HK$200 E-cash Coupons will also be rewarded both to eligible referees who successfully register and login to My HKBN App, as well as to the referrers[4]. For more details, visit www.hkbn.net/personal/home/en/downloadmyhkbn.

"My HKBN App Referral Giveaway[4] Reward Details HOME+ HK$200 E-cash Coupons will be rewarded both to eligible referees who successfully register and login to My HKBN App, as well as to the referrers. Earn greater rewards with more referrals[3] Referral ranking Rewards The 1st – 25th winners (Quota: 25) KARA Smart Fitness Mirror - 24-mth fitness programme with exclusive fat burning yoga programme by Coffee Lam (value HK$18,750)

HK$500 HOME+ E-cash Coupons

HK$155 Pacific Coffee E-vouchers

HK$100 KFC E-vouchers (Rewards value approx. HK$20,000) The 26th – 125th winners (Quota: 100) HK$500 HOME+ E-cash Coupons

HK$155 Pacific Coffee E-vouchers

HK$100 KFC E-vouchers (Rewards value over HK$700) The 126th – 1,125th winners (Quota: 1,000) HK$200 HOME+ E-cash Coupons

HK$155 Pacific Coffee E-vouchers

HK$50 KFC E-vouchers (Rewards value over HK$400)

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "As an established home-grown corporation, HKBN is always looking to deliver more value for our 1 million residential customers via win-win partnerships, including with our enterprise customers. One powerful way we've been doing that is via My HKBN App, a must-have app which gives users handy access to a unique array of exciting rewards, offers and freebies. Today, we're thrilled to extend this privilege to the family and friends of our customers – by extension the Hong Kong public – and to invite more enterprise customers and merchant partners to join our rewards programme, such that millions more can enjoy their awesome products and services!"

Through My HKBN App, customers can easily upgrade or renew services, check mobile data usage and bills, refer friends, and redeem exclusive offers! Download My HKBN App at www.hkbn.net/personal/home/en/downloadmyhkbn today to start redeeming exciting offers and earn referral rewards with "My HKBN App Referral Giveaway"!

[1]My HKBN App is open for registration for users aged 18 or above. [2] Free services only applicable to designated HKBN services and designated users. Availability of offers are limited while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [3] Referral reward only eligible upon successful referral of at least 3 non-HKBN customers to use My HKBN App. Terms and conditions apply. [4] Terms and conditions apply.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBNES and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

