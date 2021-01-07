HKBN Teams Up with Achiever to Introduce Remote HR Solutions for SMEs

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is thrilled to team up with leading local software solutions expert Achiever Technology Limited ("Achiever") to introduce a remote-enabled human resources (HR) management system for SMEs. Supported by HKBNES' elite technical professionals, Achiever's cloud-based HR Management Solution empowers SMEs to seamlessly migrate their HR process to the cloud and, as a result, easily minimise man-hour costs and the possibility of manual error, nonetheless to respond to changes in labour regulations – freeing up resources for businesses to grow in today's new normal.

Sophia Sung, Chief Executive Officer of Achiever Technology Limited said, "Achiever understands the HR challenges faced by Hong Kong SMEs. Our HR Management Solution, supported by HKBNES' comprehensive technical capabilities, helps SMEs grow post-pandemic by making complex HR tasks hassle-free. Achiever and HKBNES share the same vision to help local SMEs achieve success by eliminating hurdles to their growth."

Billy Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group said, "Businesses today have to face ever changing and challenging environment, HKBN being a strong home-grown solution provider is committed to respond rapidly and tentatively to all their needs – and for SMEs, that means an easy-to-deploy remote solution. By working with Achiever, we've redefined HR solutions for SMEs with an affordable monthly subscription service – down to several hundreds per month – that addresses HR pain points to enable SMEs to focus on what matters most: growing their business."

This HR Management Solution from Achiever and HKBNES delivers essential HR management functions that include standard payroll, leave and claim, roster and attendance management, and more, with an option to access via mobile devices. This gives HR executives the power to handle daily tasks anytime, anywhere more effectively without the need to invest extra in platform development. For added convenience, the system also updates automatically whenever changes to SME-related labour regulations take effect, saving users the hassle of tracking and understanding such relevant changes. For more details, visit: https://www.hkbnes.net/en/hr-mgt-solution

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is an enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, the Group is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 990 of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en/.

About Achiever Technology Limited

With more than 10 years of experience, Achiever have successfully provided multiple software solutions to more than 2000 local and multinational enterprises in Hong Kong. Achiever is the Microsoft Gold Development Partner and won two ICT Awards for 2 years. Focus on human resource management solutions, Achiever have all sorts of solutions for enterprises in facing the new normal business environment in handling HR related matters. With Achiever software, your business is well equipped with flexibility and mobility, operations are able to run smoothly with staffs working anywhere. Business can improve efficiency and enhance cost effectiveness significantly. For more information, please visit www.achiever.hk