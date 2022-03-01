HKBN x HOME+ Double the Deals through "Spend $1 Get $2"

Subscribe to Broadband and Get e-Shopping Cash Coupons, or the other way around.

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get TWO for the price of ONE! Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and e-shopping platform, HOME+, have jointly launched an incredible "Spend $1 Get $2" campaign – enabling customers to enjoy extraordinary value for money. From 7 March to 30 April 2022, customers who newly subscribe to a designated Home Broadband Plan[1] will enjoy a bonus of HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons[2], the perfect platform for buying daily necessities online amid the pandemic. Alternatively, starting today until 31 March 2022, customers who purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons[2] can enjoy designated 24-month of HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband service[1] for free.

How "Spend $1 Get $2" Works Newly register designated 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband Plan （24-month service） Includes installation fee waiver HK$2,400 one-off payment[1] (Hong Kong government e-consumption vouchers will also be accepted as payment for this offer) Register first to lock in the offer, which comes with up to 365-day deferred start option Purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons[2] e-Cash coupons are valid for one year Complimentary Complimentary HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons[2] e-Cash coupons are valid for one year HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband Plan[1] (Valued at HK$2,400 for 24-month) Includes installation fee waiver With up to 365-day deferred service start option

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "Connectivity is a necessity of life, and its importance has been especially highlighted under the pandemic. We are now heavily dependent on the Internet, be it for work, learning, entertainment, communicating with the outside world, or even daily purchases. HKBN loves our home. With this guiding us, we've gone above and beyond to help Hongkongers get exponentially more value out of the money they spend."

June Lam, CEO of HOME+ said, "Ever since the outbreak, HOME+, along with its strong partner network, has been providing high-quality globally sourced food products, frozen foods, ready-to-eat meals, anti-pandemic supplies, rapid testing kits, and much more for Hongkongers. We also provided '100-min Instant Delivery service' for DCH Foods Deluxe to comprehensively support customers' needs under pandemic. As customers fall in love with our incredible 'Spend $1 Get $2' value, the increased buying traffic ensures that HOME+ merchants, big or small, will be able to maintain business operations under the pandemic. It is a multiple win for our HOME+ merchants and customers."

For more details, please visit www.hkbn.net or www.home-plus.hk.

[1] Only applicable to designated residential areas (village houses excluded), and the address at the installation service must not have been used within 120 days prior to registering for HKBN Broadband services.

The service start date must be within 365 days of the installation date. Terms and conditions apply.

[2] For purchase of HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons Set at HOME+ website, it includes 6 x HK$400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons. For registration of designated HKBN home broadband services, customers will receive 4x HK$400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons and 4x HK$200 HOME+ e-Cash coupons. Valid for one year. Terms and conditions apply.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), e-shopping, stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,500 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About HOME+

HOMEPLUS ("HOME+") + is an online shopping platform supported by industry leaders - Hong Kong Broadband Network, Dah Chong Hong and Kerry Logistics. With "Always Deliver More" as the brand concept, HOME+ brings "more" special offers, "more" bespoke service , "more" specialized service and "more" flexible cooperation model to create a win-win shopping experience for customers and merchants by providing a wide range of quality products covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: home-plus.hk

For media enquiry, please contact:

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Stella Ko

Tel: +852 3999 8251 / +852 9728 9289

Email: media@hkbn.com.hk

HOME+

Kathy Li

Tel: +852 3619 3000

Email: media@home-plus.hk