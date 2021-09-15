HKBU MSc in Business Management ranked in world's top 100 ranking by Financial Times for the third time

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The School of Business of Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has achieved a global top 100 ranking for its Master of Science in Business Management (MScBM) programme by the Financial Times' Masters in Management (MiM) ranking, marking its third time being recognised. This year, HKBU is the only Hong Kong institution represented in the MiM ranking.

The Financial Times MiM ranking analysed top management programmes across the world based on factors including school diversity, alumni career progression, and international experience and research. Among the ranking criteria, HKBU's MScBM programme ranked 11th globally in terms of achievement of alumni, with 83% of alumni reporting fulfilment of their goals upon completion of the programme. In addition, the programme ranked 31st globally for alumni career progression and 33rd for percentage salary increase in the first three years after graduation. The School scored especially high for diversity, with the sixth highest proportion of female faculty (50%), and fifth highest proportion of women board members (53%).

"In tandem with HKBU's 65th anniversary, we are extremely pleased that our commitments to academic excellence, achievement, and diversity are recognised by the Financial Times MiM rankings," said Prof. Ed Snape, Dean of the HKBU School of Business. "Our inclusion in this year's ranking reaffirms our position as a leading business school and is a testament to the hard work of our globally-minded faculty, students and alumni. Our career-oriented MScBM programme equips students with knowledge and skills that can help them thrive in the fast changing business world. For example, to keep pace with emerging disciplines, we have also recently added an array of forward-looking electives including courses on AI and big data."

Prof. Xu Huang, Director of the HKBU MScBM programme said, "The programme serves as a gateway to the corporate world of greater China and Asia, and offers unique learning experiences for our students including access to over 25 sponsor companies in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. All students are required to form project teams and spend 6-8 months helping one of these companies resolve a real problem using knowledge and skills learned from inside the classroom. Students also have many opportunities to meet local business leaders and visit leading corporations in the region."

About the HKBU School of Business