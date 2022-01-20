HKCGI unveils its New Brand Identity

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI and the Institute) is excited to unveil its new brand identity with the launch of its revamped website today (www.hkcgi.org.hk). The Institute's new brand aims to reflect our unique position and critical role as highly qualified experts in corporate governance in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China, and as the China Division of the Chartered Governance Institute, an international organisation with nine Divisions globally.

"Our Institute celebrates our new identity as we enter the year 2022. It has been 15 years since the Institute's last rebranding exercise. I'm confident that HKCGI's new identity will better position the Institute in serving its members and in the continual broadening of its presence as the authority on purposeful governance in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China." – Mr Ernest Lee FCG HKFCG(PE), Institute President, and Technical Partner, Deloitte China.

"It is an exciting time at the Institute and I am delighted to witness the progressive development of the Institute in moving forward with the times. This new brand re-positioning and our updated slogan 'Better Governance. Better Future' not only speaks to who we are as governance professionals, it also sets the right tone in accurately defining what our members should continue to strive for through our thought leadership and dedication to the governance profession." – Ms Edith Shih FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP)(PE), International Past President, Corporate Governance Institute & Institute Past President, Executive Director and Company Secretary of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

"For our Institute, the name change highlights the fact that we promote a global gold standard in corporate governance. Our Institute's new name, together with our members' new designation and post nominals, will help us expand our membership, attracting high-calibre professionals from different industries who will in turn shape the Institute's work on thought leadership." – Ms Ellie Pang FCG HKFCG, Institute Chief Executive.

Our New Logo – HKCGI's new logo incorporates the corporate palette of our global Institute, CGI. The inverted 'V' design is reminiscent of a compass and its North pointing needle. It is symbolic of our Institute's core mission of helping our members navigate through the increasing complexity of the governance landscape by always charting the right course for governance professionals across different industries.

Our New Website – The Institute's modernised website features an interface that is both visually attractive and user-friendly, with practical content and new build-ins developed specifically for the convenience of our members and students. Interested parties may also retrieve helpful information on the various routes to membership easily.

Our Celebration – To continue the celebration of HKCGI's new brand identity, the Institute will present a series of exciting activities and events that showcase each of its brand pillars following the launch of its new website:

The Institute will also debut new interactive promotional materials to strengthen its brand narrative. Postponed Annual Dinner 2022 – The celebration of the new brand identity will reach a height at our postponed Annual Dinner 2022 on 13 April 2022 . In the meantime, we congratulate Mrs April Chan FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP), Institute Past President and Chairman of the Technical Consultation Panel, and CSIA Inaugural President, the recipient of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute Prize (The HKCGI Prize) 2021, which will be formally celebrated at the postponed Annual Dinner 2022 in recognition of her significant contributions to the governance profession.

HKCGI is recognised locally, regionally and internationally. Our new identity will better position the Institute in serving its members and students. The Institute will continue its commitment to promote better governance for a better future.

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI and the Institute), formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the only qualifying institution in the Hong Kong and the Mainland of China for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications.

With over 70 years of history and as the China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute's reach and professional recognition extends to all of CGI's nine divisions, with more than 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one the fastest growing divisions of CGI, with a current membership of over 6,800, 300 graduates and 3,000 students with significant representations within listed companies and other cross-industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to a better future, HKCGI's mission is to promote good governance in an increasingly complex world and to advance leadership in the effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs. As recognised thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes an expansive approach which takes account of the interests of all stakeholders.

Better Governance. Better Future.