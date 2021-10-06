HKDC Welcomes Chief Executive’s Proposal to set up a New Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to Develop Hong Kong as a Centre for International Cultural Exchange in Policy Address

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), the Hong Kong SAR Government's strategic partner in promoting the wide and strategic use of design and design thinking, welcomes the Chief Executive's proposal for setting up a new Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to oversee the development of the creative industries in the Hong Kong SAR, thus reinforcing Hong Kong's development as an International Cultural and Arts Exchange Centre for China under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

Under the clear direction of the 14th Five-Year Plan, HKDC is also supportive of the Government's commitment to seize Hong Kong's unique East-meets-West creative atmosphere to position Hong Kong as Asia's city of culture and creativity, as stated in the Policy Address. To this end, the Government has pledged to work on five directions, including developing world-class cultural facilities and a pluralistic cultural environment; strengthening connections with overseas arts and cultural organisations; enhancing cultural exchange and co-operation with the Mainland; leveraging technology; and nurturing talents.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, said, "Hong Kong has always enjoyed the advantages of strong international connections while being close to Mainland China, so we are in a good position to serve as both a centre of development for the creative industries and as a connector for the Mainland. Having a dedicated bureau to steer the coordination and promotion work related to cultural and creative industries will certainly be more effective for strengthening our position in this sector in the long run."





About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design centre in Asia. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org





#HongKongDesignCentre #HKDC