HKEX Hosts 2022 Corporate Day

HKEX unveils vision to build the Marketplace of the Future

3 Strategic Pillars to drive HKEX vision: Connecting China and the World, Connecting Capital with Opportunities , and Connecting Today with Tomorrow

, and HKEX senior executives present business updates and strategic priorities in virtual Corporate Day event

HONG KONG, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Tuesday) hosted its 2022 Corporate Day for investors, clients and market participants, with senior executives updating on Group strategy and setting out a blueprint to build the Marketplace of the Future.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin kicked off the virtual event, featuring presentations from 12 other senior company leaders and attended by participants from across the region and around the world.

HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said: "HKEX is a great and unique company which plays a special and vital role as core infrastructure in Hong Kong and globally. We have a long track record of successfully capturing growth opportunities, expanding the breadth and diversity of our offering, driving international market participation and building upon our exclusive connectivity with Mainland China."

"And, as a purpose-led company we remain fully committed to the long-term sustainable development of our business by supporting the prosperity of our community as a whole," he said.

"HKEX today operates in a highly competitive, dynamic industry, one that is rapidly transforming and being disrupted. We know that we need to continue doing what we are good at, but we also need to adapt and evolve, leveraging our strengths and ensuring that we are fully prepared for the future."

"Our vision is to build the Marketplace of the Future. We will do this by strengthening Hong Kong as an international financial centre, facilitating the vital two-way capital flows between East and West, delivering vibrant, diversified markets, supporting the creation of great companies and putting our clients first. We will always seek to act in the interests of the market as a whole, preserving integrity, trust, transparency and connectivity. We know that if our community succeeds, we succeed," said Mr Aguzin.

HKEX will deliver on its vision by building on three strategic pillars: Connecting China and the World, Connecting Capital with Opportunities, and Connecting Today with Tomorrow.

Connecting China and the World

Building on its unique China strength, HKEX will continue to both bring the China growth story to international investors and help Chinese capital access global opportunities. HKEX's goal is to be the go-to international market for capturing China-related flows and opportunities, by:

Expanding and enhancing its Connect programmes;

Becoming China's go-to offshore risk management centre;

go-to offshore risk management centre; Solidifying its role as China's preferred offshore fundraising centre; and

preferred offshore fundraising centre; and Growing its portfolio of China -related product offerings

Connecting Capital with Opportunities

HKEX will connect people, capital, companies, and markets to new ideas, focusing on the long-term sustainable development of its business, markets and communities.

Through building a more client-centric organisation, HKEX commits to enhancing the attractiveness, depth, vibrancy and diversity of its markets, strengthening its position as a preferred capital raising, risk management and trading venue of choice. This will be driven by focusing on the following areas:

Improving the Group's primary market attractiveness;

Enhancing its market structures to enable more efficient trading, clearing, settlement and risk management;

Expanding the Group's product ecosystem, with new and expanded offerings across asset classes, and introducing additional value-added services; and

Growing HKEX's client ecosystem

Connecting Today with Tomorrow

HKEX is part of a global industry that is rapidly transforming and being disrupted by such things as digitisation, big data, personalised finance and ESG considerations.

By developing an agile platform business that leverages modern and digitised infrastructure, this will allow the Group to connect today with tomorrow, supporting its vision for the future. HKEX will do this by:

Modernising its infrastructure;

Evolving from an infrastructure-led model to a client-led model;

Developing digital capabilities, whilst exploring new opportunities in digital assets, ESG, private markets, and other emerging sectors; and

Leveraging its data

Mr Aguzin added: "Today, the team and I are excited to be setting out our path for the future, a multi-year journey that will transform every part of our business. Ultimately, our success in building the Marketplace of the Future will be measured against the performance of our business, the progress of our financial markets, and the success of our community."

"I have every confidence that our strong and committed HKEX leadership team will, over the next few years, continue to build and shape our business, ensuring that Hong Kong continues to thrive as a world-class financial centre and that our communities continue to prosper."

Please click here to view the Corporate Day webpage, which contains links to the Corporate Day webcast and speaker presentations.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), in China, in 2018.

HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

www.hkexgroup.com