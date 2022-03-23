HKEX Welcomes Hong Kong's First Carbon Futures ETF

First Carbon Futures ETF listing in Hong Kong

Extends coverage of Hong Kong -listed commodity ETFs to carbon credits

HONG KONG, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome today (Wednesday) Hong Kong's first carbon futures ETF to its markets. The CICC Carbon Futures ETF (stock code: 3060 / 83060 / 9060) listed today extends the coverage of Hong Kong-listed commodity ETFs to carbon credits, an important asset class in the global drive to achieving carbon neutrality.

Managed by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited, the new ETF tracks the ICE EUA Carbon Futures Index (Excess Return), which measures the performance of a long-only basket of European Union Allowance (EUA1) futures contracts.

HKEX's Head of Exchange Traded Products Brian Roberts said: "Climate change and decarbonisation have been areas of increasing focus for investors worldwide. The launch of a carbon strategy ETF in Hong Kong opens up new opportunities for investors to participate in the reduction of carbon emissions in a convenient and cost effective way, adding to the vibrancy of our ETF product ecosystem."

Increasing investor awareness has been driving strong asset growth in Hong Kong-listed ESG ETFs. The market capitalisation of ESG ETFs increased 84 per cent in 2021 to HK$4.5 billion by year-end, while their average daily turnover (ADT) registered HK$40.9 million in 2021, more than double that of 2020.

As of February 2022, 157 Exchange Traded Products (ETPs, ETFs plus Leveraged and Inverse Products) were listed on HKEX, with a market capitalisation of HK$423.5 billion. Trading momentum in the ETP market has been strong year to date, with ADT growing 15 per cent to HK$8.9 billion in the first two months of 2022 from HK$7.7 billion in the full year of 2021.

Note:

1. EUA is the tradable unit of pollution permits in the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme. One EUA entitles the holder to emit one metric tonne of carbon dioxide or equivalent amounts of greenhouse gases.

