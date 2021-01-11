HKIRA's first virtual IR Annual Symposium concludes with positive response







Mr. Wilfred Yiu, Managing Director & Head of Markets of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited receives an Appreciation Certificate as the keynote speaker for the Symposium from Dr. Eva Chan, Chairman of HKIRA.







HKIRA was honoured to have Professor Louis Cheng, Dr S H Ho Professor of Banking and Finance of The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (Research Institute for Business) to present the Appreciation Certificate to Mr. Tomakin Lai, Executive Director & CFO of China Resources Beer, the 1000th member of HKIRA.





