HKSTP Invites Global Tech Ventures to Global Matching 2021

Call for global tech ventures to submit business ideas to solve industry-specific challenges to investors and corporate buyers at dedicated matching event

HONG KONG, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today announced that it will be hosting the Global Matching 2021 from 26 May to 2 June 2021. Harnessing its resources as Hong Kong's innovation hub, HKSTP will be powering the Corporate Innovation Summit, as well as workshops for corporate buyers to drive innovation adoption at speed and scale.

The 6-day programme offers startups and technology ventures a platform to expand their business network and connect with potential corporate buyers and investors. Local and international technology ventures are invited to submit their online proposals in one of nine designated industry verticals, namely Consumer and Services, Education, Manufacturing and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Construction and Real Estate, and Government and Smart City.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "Entrepreneurs need the right environment to unlock ideas and sustainably bring them into fruition. Pooling our resources of knowledge, network and R&D expertise together, HKSTP is honoured to provide the support for these innovators to be productive and to succeed."

"This event is a two-way learning ground for entrepreneurs and investors. Our corporate partners get to discover emerging solutions that could potentially fill a need in their industry. Technology creators, on the other hand, gain a swift introduction to regional investors, along with market-entry insights and funding from interested partners. Ultimately, we are able to accelerate the production of solutions that could revitalise and move industries forward with innovation and technology," added Wong.

Around 300 technology ventures from across the globe are expected to participate in the programme for an opportunity to get matched with potential new corporate customers and partners during the Global Matching sessions.

The event builds upon the success of last year's virtual Global matching event, which saw over 320 one-on-one matching meetings between 160 global tech ventures and over 200 industry corporates and regional investors. This year's matchmaking sessions will combine online and onsite business-and-investment matching activities, followed by two-minute pitches to be delivered by shortlisted technology ventures over an online platform.

The pitches will be publicly livestreamed and then made available via video-on-demand, extending the exposure for entrepreneurs to potential investors.

The Global Matching 2021 is now accepting applications from global technology ventures on or before 16 April 2021.

For further event updates and the latest list of corporate buyers and regional investors, please visit our event website.

Event Website: https://stp.hk/gm2021

Registration: https://stp.hk/gm2021solreg

