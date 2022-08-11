HKTDC Food Expo and concurrent fairs open today





Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Paul Chan (front row, center) officiated at the opening ceremony, joined by Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman (2nd from R), Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director (2nd from L), and other distinguished guests.





Officiating guests at the opening ceremony of the ICMCM include (front row, from L): Professor Lin Zhi Xiu, Chairman, ICMCM 2022 Organising Committee; Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC; Libby Lee, Under Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government; Prof Vivian Taam Wong, Vice President, Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association; and Prof Feng Yi Bin, Chairman, ICMCM 2022 Organising Committee



