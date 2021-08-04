HKTDC Food Expo and five concurrent events open next week

The HKTDC Food Expo, Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo and the ICMCM will be staged concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, starting from 12 August. Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, introduced highlights of the six events at a press conference today.