HKTDC International Sourcing Show opens tomorrow







In response to the pandemic's impact on trade exhibitions globally, the HKTDC is debuting the HKTDC International Sourcing Show that will be held in both online and physical formats. The online section of the show begins tomorrow (17 March). At an online media briefing held today to introduce the event, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau gave an overview of the show's highlights.







As the pandemic continues to keep people apart, the online International Sourcing Show enables buyers and suppliers to conduct meetings and stay connected through an exclusive online exhibition platform that offers business matching and video conferencing functions. Once the pandemic situation has eased, businesses can join the physical show at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 26 to 29 July to explore further opportunities.





