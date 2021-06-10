HKTDC launches GoGBA one-stop platform

The GoGBA one-stop platform was launched at this morning's online ceremony in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. The officiating guests in Hong Kong included (from L) Erick Tsang, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the HKSAR; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC; Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR; Edward Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR; and Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director.