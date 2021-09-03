HLDS Launches BTS Character Brand "TinyTAN" Licensed Product "Clip Mobile Charger Pack"

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) has announced the launch of a licensed product from the BTS character brand "TinyTAN".

The "TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack," which has gathered questions since Teaser was released on HLDS' official Instagram on August 31, was fully released on HLDS' Instagram on September 3.

It will also be released at 7:30 p.m. on the popular YouTuber Heisei flamingo channel.

"TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack" is a special package composed of various smartphone accessories such as fully wireless auxiliary battery clip and finger ring iRing, which is introduced by HLDS for the first time. It allows the battery to be freely detached and used more conveniently. It was also made to make it convenient to watch videos anytime, anywhere using a C-type cradle.

In addition, the package includes a key ring designed with BTS' first Billboard No. 1 song Dynamite as the motif, wrist strap of the TinyTAN logo, and a sticker of various designs that can decorate the product according to preference.

The "TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack" will be released in two editions: the white edition, which emphasizes neatness and simplicity, and the character edition, which emphasizes cuteness and color.

Meanwhile, HLDS is also announcing the release of other related products in addition to this product, raising consumers' curiosity.

More detailed information on the 'TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack' can be found on Hitachi-LG Data Storage's official website.

Related Links :

https://hitachi-lg.com