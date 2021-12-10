HLDS officially launches a licensed product called "BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer" using BTS 'Dynamite' artwork.

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) announced that it will officially release its second licensed product designed using artwork from 'Dynamite,' BTS's first Billboard 'Hot 100.'



'BTS Multi OS DVD Writer'

HLDS announced today that it will officially release "BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer," which was sold out at Weverse Shop Global in October.

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' is a device that can play CDs or DVDs directly on various smart devices when downloading exclusive apps, and supports Windows PCs and Mac OS as well as Android and Fire OS-based smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and Android-based set-top boxes.

In addition, both USB Type-A and Type-C are compatible, making it convenient to play on various mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, allowing CD and DVD playback anytime, anywhere.

The components of the product are also diverse, attracting consumers' attention. The packaging box of the product is made in the form of a stage box, so you can not only use it as a product exhibition, but also decorate your own stage with enclosed stickers. When CDs or DVDs are not used in the main product, Protect disc of three designs provided can be used to create various atmospheres.

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' will be officially released on December 10th with Purple Edition and Pink Edition.

BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' is available from Amazon, Yodobashi Camera, and Big Camera.

More detailed information on 'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' can be found through the URL below.

https://www.hlds-event.com/