HLRBO On Pace to Grow at 90% Year Over Year, Raises $600k in Additional Capital Led by Great North Venture

Expansion and innovation continue to drive growth as HLRBO strengthens its platform with increased funding and strategic initiatives.

—

HLRBO, the leading online platform for hunting lease opportunities, is excited to announce the successful closing of its Series Seed 2 funding round, raising $600,000. The round was led by Great North Ventures. This brings the total capital raised by HLRBO’s seed funding to $1.6M from Great North Ventures, Comeback Capital, Rightside Capital, and Gopher Angels. This funding will accelerate HLRBO’s growth and fuel key initiatives in 2024 and beyond.

This latest investment is part of HLRBO’s ongoing efforts to expand its platform, improve service offerings, and provide additional value to landowners and hunters. The new capital positions HLRBO for sustained and rapid growth as it continues to revolutionize the hunting lease industry. HLRBO is on pace to grow at 90% year-over-year.

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of Great North Ventures and our investors,” said Heath Schubert, CEO of HLRBO. “This funding round is a key milestone that will allow us to execute on our expansion plans, roll out new technology, and further enhance the value we bring to our landowners, hunters, and advertisers.”

Key Achievements and Growth

The Series Seed 2 funding comes on the heels of an incredible period of growth and innovation for HLRBO, marked by significant milestones:

User Growth: HLRBO’s user base has surged by 150% over the past year.

HLRBO’s user base has surged by 150% over the past year. New Listings: Property listings on the platform have increased by 75% compared to 2023.



Property listings on the platform have increased by compared to 2023. Field Representative Expansion: HLRBO has bolstered its on-the-ground support with the addition of 71 new field representatives since March. The company aims to grow this program to 100 representatives by the end of the year, further extending its reach and service quality.



HLRBO has bolstered its on-the-ground support with the addition of since March. The company aims to grow this program to 100 representatives by the end of the year, further extending its reach and service quality. MinneDemo40: HLRBO was selected as one of seven tech companies to showcase its innovation at MinneDemo40. HLRBO demo-ed its platform to an audience of 450 people in Minneapolis during Twin Cities Start up Week in September 2024. MinneDemo is Minnesota’s premier tech event of the year, organized by Minnestar, a community of business leaders and tech entrepreneurs.

Future Plans and Innovations

The Series Seed 2 funding will enable HLRBO to continue scaling its operations and introduce new features, including:

Mobile App Development: A mobile application for iPhone and Android users is in the works, providing hunters and landowners with an easy-to-use interface to manage hunting leases on the go.



A mobile application for iPhone and Android users is in the works, providing hunters and landowners with an easy-to-use interface to manage hunting leases on the go. Field Representative Expansion: HLRBO will continue to expand its field rep program offering personalized service and local expertise to landowners and hunters across the country



HLRBO will continue to expand its field rep program offering personalized service and local expertise to landowners and hunters across the country Mapping and Data Enhancements: HLRBO is investing in cutting-edge mapping and data tools to offer users more detailed, accurate information, further improving decisionmaking capabilities for both landowners and hunters.

About HLRBO

HLRBO is a premier online platform that connects landowners with hunters looking for lease opportunities. With thousands of properties listed across the U.S. and Canada, HLRBO offers unparalleled access to hunting lands. HLRBO is committed to providing a seamless experience for both landowners and hunters through innovative tools, expert support, and a user-friendly interface.

For more information, visit www.hlrbo.com or contact Heath Schubert, CEO of HLRBO, at heath@hlrbo.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Heath Schubert

Email: Send Email

Organization: HLRBO

Phone: 651-233-8115

Website: https://www.hlrbo.com



Release ID: 89142389

