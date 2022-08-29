hmtv and TheHansIndia Honored 75 Doctors from Across the Country in the First-of-its-kind '75Under75' Event in the Hyderabad

—

For the first time, approximately 75 eminent doctors from across India were honored at the '75 Under 75 Doctors' event hosted by Hyderabad Media Television (hmtv) and TheHansIndia as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. The doctors were honored for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and for curing a large number of sick people.

At the glittering ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana’s Health Minister Harish Rao Tanneru felicitated all the 75 doctors from government and private hospitals with the ’75 Under 75’ titles.

For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, hmtv and The Hans India organized a special title function to honor 75 renowned doctors from various medical fields with the title '75 Under 75' in recognition of their services to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The 75 Under 75 titles represent freedom from illness, cancer, cardiac arrest, AIDS, and complex diseases

Shri Harish Rao Tanneru, Telangana's Health Minister said, “hmtv and The Hans India are always at the forefront in rendering their social responsibility. It was overwhelming for me to witness 75 doctors from various states being felicitated with the title for their hard work and dedication”

Harish Rao praised the efforts of doctors from private and government hospitals who worked around the clock during COVID-19 to save as many lives as possible and assist people in need. "During the pandemic, doctors and health workers put their lives in danger and were separated from their families for months." All of this was done in order to help the patients and save their lives. We are grateful for your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering support for patients during the pandemic.

Shri G.Ranjith Reddy MP has graced the event as Guest of Honor.

"This was our small contribution to encourage deserving doctors from private and government hospitals across the country for their exemplary services rendered during the pandemic," said Lakshmi Rao, CEO of hmtv. "hmtv and The Hans India will continue their social service by honoring the nation's unsung heroes who help people in various ways."

hmtv 75under75 Event was powered by Sravani Hospitals Madhapur, Associate Sponsor - Metro Care Hospitals, Digital & PR Partner - Digital Connect, Hyderabad.



The List of Doctors Awarded with hmtv 75under75 Title :



1. Dr.Raja Rao Superintendent Gandhi Hospital

2. Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao MBBS, DNB - Cardiothoracic Surgery

3. Dr.M. V. Rao MBBS, MD - General Medicine, General Physician, Internal Medicine

4. Dr.Gopichand Mannam MBBS, FRCS - General Surgery

5. Padma shri Dr. Manjula Anagani MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology

6. Dr.K V V N Raju MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Surgical Oncology

7. Dr.B. Nagendra General Surgeon, Superintendent , Osmania Hospital

8. Dr.R V Prabhakara Rao MBBS, DA, PGDHHM, PGDMLS

CEO, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital

9. Dr.Mahaboob Khan Superintendent, Government chest hospital

10. Dr.A. V. Gurava Reddy MBBS, DNB, M.Ch - Orthopaedics, FRCS - Trauma & Orthopedic Surgery, Sunshine Hospitals

11. Dr G V Rao Chief of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals

12. Dr. Srinivasulu Talacheru MBBS, MD (Gen Medicine)

13. Dr.Mohana Vamsy CH MBBS, DNB , MCh - Surgical Oncology, FRCS - General Surgery, Diploma in Laparoscopy

14. Dr. Vunnam Krishna Prasad Rao MD (Pediatrics), Fellowship in Neonatology (Australia) Managing Director, Ankura hospital for women & children

15. Dr.Sathya Sindhuja Chakrasiddh, Holistic Healing

16. Dr. Rajah V Koppala MBBS, MD Interventional Radiologist

17. Dr. Ashwini Annam MBBS,MD, DGO, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist,

18. Dr. P Ranganadham Senior Neurosurgeon

19. Dr. Kishore B Reddy MBBS, D.Ortho, MS(Ortho), FBST, FMSO, DTB (MusculoSkeletal Oncology)

20. Dr. Vinodh Madireddy "MBBS, DNB (Radiation Oncology) FRCR

Director of Radiation Oncology, Medicover Hospitals

21. Dr. G.J. Benjamin Senior Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital

22. Dr.A. Zakir Ali MBBS, DNB (Nuclear Medicine)

23. Dr. Sharath Chandra Reddy MCh - Plastic Surgery, MRCS (UK), MS - General Surgery, MBBS

24. Dr. Bhargavi Arun.R MBBS, MD (Pediatrics) New Born Specialist, Metro Care Hospitals

25. Dr.Veda Prakash Gowda MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, DNB - Orthopaedic Surgery, MRCS (UK), FRCS - Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery

26. Dr. Rakesh Reddy MBBS MD [Internal medicine] Consultant physician

27. Dr. Jayini P Rammohen MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedist

28. Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DNB - General Medicine, DM - Neurology,Neurologist

29. Dr.Naveen Chettupalli MBBS, DNB - Paediatrics - Sravani Hospitals

30. Dr. AGK Ghokle MS, MCH (CMC VELLORE ), DNB, SMP (IMC) Dsc (HONS) Apollo Hospitals

31. Dr. Rinki Tiwari Founder & Clinical Director

Origin Fertility clinic & research center

32. Dr. Sushma Peruri MS FISCP Consultant General,

Laparoscopic and Colorectal Surgeon

33. Dr. Sudhir Davala MBBS, DNB Family Medicine

(MRCGP International), Leela Multispeciality Hospitals

34. Dr Rooma Sinha MBBS, MD DNB, FICOG &MICOG, PGDMLS, MNAMS Apollo Hospitals

35. Dr. Prasad Neelam MBBS, MS,M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology, Sravani Hospitals

36. Dr.Siva Nagini Yalavarthi BDS, MDS - Prosthodontics

Implantologist, Prosthodontist

37. Dr. Naresh Kumar Gajjala MBBS, MS, M Ch (Neurosurgery), FNES, FNR

Consultant Neurosurgeon, TX Hospitals

38. Dr. S Mahesh Kumar BAMS, MD - Ayurveda Medicine, Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda

39. Dr Imron Subhan Consultant & Head of Emergency Medicine , Apollo Hospitals

40. Dr.Divyasree P MBBS, MD Dermatology

Vernology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist

41. Dr.Annapurna Founder and Medical Director, Arshi Skin and Hair Clinics

42. Dr.Nanda Kishore BPTH - BPT, MPTH - MPT, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physiotherapy.

43. Dr.Chinnababu Sunkavalli M.S., M.Ch (Surgical Oncology), FIAGES, PDCR

44. Dr.Suma Prasad MBBS, DGO, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology ,Infertility Specialist ,Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn)

45. Dr Pottabathula Vinod Kumar MBBS, MD PEDIATRICS, FELLOWSHIP IN NEONATALOGY (PGPN, BOSTON USA)

46. Dr.Shankar Superintendent Fever Hospital, Hyderabad

47. Dr.B Lakshmi Divya MBBS, MD - Dermatology , Venereology & Leprosy

Dermatologist, Trichologist

48. Dr.Madhu Varanasi BHMS, Osmania, Homeopathy

49. Dr.C.Chandra Sekhar Vascular & Endo Vascular surgeon, DNB, FIVS, MCH

50. Dr.Naresh Dude MBBS DNB, Consultant Pulmonologist, TX Hospitals

51. Dr.Anjaneyulu Reddy MBBS, MS Orthopedic fellowship

52. Dr.Karri Swamy MBBS, MD, Radiology

53. Dr.Linga Raju Addl Director Ayush

54. Dr.Vijaya Deepika MD –MBBS, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist

55. Dr.Rahul V Chetan MBBS, MCh Urology, Urologist

56. Dr Maalavika Appasani MS OBGYN Consultant Aesthetic & Functional Gynaecologist

57. Dr.Jalaja Senior Gyneacologist Additional Superintendent King Koti Hospital

58. Dr.Hari Priya Superintendent Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad

59. Dr N Sudhakar Rao CONSULTANT ENDOCRINOLOGIST

60. Dr.Deepthi Devarakonda MS Gen Surgery , Mch Plastic Surgery Consultant aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon Eternelle Aesthetics

61. Dr.P.S.S Mounika Emergency medicine

62. Ln.Dr.Kommu Shankar Rao MBBS, Osmania

63. Dr.Mohammad Fazalunnisa MBBS, DGO, Clinical head Hira fertility center

64. Dr.Sunitha Sr Gynaecologist, King Koti Hospital

65. Dr.Venkata Subbiah Clinical Psychologist, Errgadda Mental Hospital, Hyderabad

66. Dr.Ram Singh General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital

67. Dr.Ravi Kumar HOD & Prof Dept of Paediatrics Niloufer Hospital

68. Dr.Dandepu Baswanandam BHMS, (OSM) MD Homeo Physician

69. Dr. Jay Krishna RMO Gandhi Hospital

70. Dr.Venkat DMHO Hyderabad

71. Dr.Ramesh Professor of General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital

72. Dr.Muralidar babi MBBS MD ( CMC Vellore) Assistant professor. Cardiac Rehab Specialist. ESIC Medical College hospital Sanathnagar

73. Dr.K.S.Chandra Shekar Reddy RMO Deputy Civil Surgeon Fever Hospital, Hyderabad

74. Dr.Sowjanya Sr. Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital

75. Dr U Saikiran Ms.Ortho Sri Gayathri Life Care Multispecialty Hospital, Nizamabad





