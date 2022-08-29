hmtv and TheHansIndia Honored 75 Doctors from Across the Country in the First-of-its-kind '75Under75' Event in the Hyderabad

—
For the first time, approximately 75 eminent doctors from across India were honored at the '75 Under 75 Doctors' event hosted by Hyderabad Media Television (hmtv) and TheHansIndia as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. The doctors were honored for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and for curing a large number of sick people.
At the glittering ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana’s Health Minister Harish Rao Tanneru felicitated all the 75 doctors from government and private hospitals with the ’75 Under 75’ titles.
For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, hmtv and The Hans India organized a special title function to honor 75 renowned doctors from various medical fields with the title '75 Under 75' in recognition of their services to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The 75 Under 75 titles represent freedom from illness, cancer, cardiac arrest, AIDS, and complex diseases
Shri Harish Rao Tanneru, Telangana's Health Minister said, “hmtv and The Hans India are always at the forefront in rendering their social responsibility. It was overwhelming for me to witness 75 doctors from various states being felicitated with the title for their hard work and dedication”
Harish Rao praised the efforts of doctors from private and government hospitals who worked around the clock during COVID-19 to save as many lives as possible and assist people in need. "During the pandemic, doctors and health workers put their lives in danger and were separated from their families for months." All of this was done in order to help the patients and save their lives. We are grateful for your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering support for patients during the pandemic.
Shri G.Ranjith Reddy MP has graced the event as Guest of Honor.
"This was our small contribution to encourage deserving doctors from private and government hospitals across the country for their exemplary services rendered during the pandemic," said Lakshmi Rao, CEO of hmtv. "hmtv and The Hans India will continue their social service by honoring the nation's unsung heroes who help people in various ways."
hmtv 75under75 Event was powered by Sravani Hospitals Madhapur, Associate Sponsor - Metro Care Hospitals, Digital & PR Partner - Digital Connect, Hyderabad.
The List of Doctors Awarded with hmtv 75under75 Title :
1. Dr.Raja Rao Superintendent Gandhi Hospital
2. Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao MBBS, DNB - Cardiothoracic Surgery
3. Dr.M. V. Rao MBBS, MD - General Medicine, General Physician, Internal Medicine
4. Dr.Gopichand Mannam MBBS, FRCS - General Surgery
5. Padma shri Dr. Manjula Anagani MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology
6. Dr.K V V N Raju MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Surgical Oncology
7. Dr.B. Nagendra General Surgeon, Superintendent , Osmania Hospital
8. Dr.R V Prabhakara Rao MBBS, DA, PGDHHM, PGDMLS
CEO, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital
9. Dr.Mahaboob Khan Superintendent, Government chest hospital
10. Dr.A. V. Gurava Reddy MBBS, DNB, M.Ch - Orthopaedics, FRCS - Trauma & Orthopedic Surgery, Sunshine Hospitals
11. Dr G V Rao Chief of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals
12. Dr. Srinivasulu Talacheru MBBS, MD (Gen Medicine)
13. Dr.Mohana Vamsy CH MBBS, DNB , MCh - Surgical Oncology, FRCS - General Surgery, Diploma in Laparoscopy
14. Dr. Vunnam Krishna Prasad Rao MD (Pediatrics), Fellowship in Neonatology (Australia) Managing Director, Ankura hospital for women & children
15. Dr.Sathya Sindhuja Chakrasiddh, Holistic Healing
16. Dr. Rajah V Koppala MBBS, MD Interventional Radiologist
17. Dr. Ashwini Annam MBBS,MD, DGO, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist,
18. Dr. P Ranganadham Senior Neurosurgeon
19. Dr. Kishore B Reddy MBBS, D.Ortho, MS(Ortho), FBST, FMSO, DTB (MusculoSkeletal Oncology)
20. Dr. Vinodh Madireddy "MBBS, DNB (Radiation Oncology) FRCR
Director of Radiation Oncology, Medicover Hospitals
21. Dr. G.J. Benjamin Senior Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital
22. Dr.A. Zakir Ali MBBS, DNB (Nuclear Medicine)
23. Dr. Sharath Chandra Reddy MCh - Plastic Surgery, MRCS (UK), MS - General Surgery, MBBS
24. Dr. Bhargavi Arun.R MBBS, MD (Pediatrics) New Born Specialist, Metro Care Hospitals
25. Dr.Veda Prakash Gowda MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, DNB - Orthopaedic Surgery, MRCS (UK), FRCS - Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery
26. Dr. Rakesh Reddy MBBS MD [Internal medicine] Consultant physician
27. Dr. Jayini P Rammohen MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedist
28. Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DNB - General Medicine, DM - Neurology,Neurologist
29. Dr.Naveen Chettupalli MBBS, DNB - Paediatrics - Sravani Hospitals
30. Dr. AGK Ghokle MS, MCH (CMC VELLORE ), DNB, SMP (IMC) Dsc (HONS) Apollo Hospitals
31. Dr. Rinki Tiwari Founder & Clinical Director
Origin Fertility clinic & research center
32. Dr. Sushma Peruri MS FISCP Consultant General,
Laparoscopic and Colorectal Surgeon
33. Dr. Sudhir Davala MBBS, DNB Family Medicine
(MRCGP International), Leela Multispeciality Hospitals
34. Dr Rooma Sinha MBBS, MD DNB, FICOG &MICOG, PGDMLS, MNAMS Apollo Hospitals
35. Dr. Prasad Neelam MBBS, MS,M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology, Sravani Hospitals
36. Dr.Siva Nagini Yalavarthi BDS, MDS - Prosthodontics
Implantologist, Prosthodontist
37. Dr. Naresh Kumar Gajjala MBBS, MS, M Ch (Neurosurgery), FNES, FNR
Consultant Neurosurgeon, TX Hospitals
38. Dr. S Mahesh Kumar BAMS, MD - Ayurveda Medicine, Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda
39. Dr Imron Subhan Consultant & Head of Emergency Medicine , Apollo Hospitals
40. Dr.Divyasree P MBBS, MD Dermatology
Vernology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist
41. Dr.Annapurna Founder and Medical Director, Arshi Skin and Hair Clinics
42. Dr.Nanda Kishore BPTH - BPT, MPTH - MPT, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physiotherapy.
43. Dr.Chinnababu Sunkavalli M.S., M.Ch (Surgical Oncology), FIAGES, PDCR
44. Dr.Suma Prasad MBBS, DGO, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology ,Infertility Specialist ,Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn)
45. Dr Pottabathula Vinod Kumar MBBS, MD PEDIATRICS, FELLOWSHIP IN NEONATALOGY (PGPN, BOSTON USA)
46. Dr.Shankar Superintendent Fever Hospital, Hyderabad
47. Dr.B Lakshmi Divya MBBS, MD - Dermatology , Venereology & Leprosy
Dermatologist, Trichologist
48. Dr.Madhu Varanasi BHMS, Osmania, Homeopathy
49. Dr.C.Chandra Sekhar Vascular & Endo Vascular surgeon, DNB, FIVS, MCH
50. Dr.Naresh Dude MBBS DNB, Consultant Pulmonologist, TX Hospitals
51. Dr.Anjaneyulu Reddy MBBS, MS Orthopedic fellowship
52. Dr.Karri Swamy MBBS, MD, Radiology
53. Dr.Linga Raju Addl Director Ayush
54. Dr.Vijaya Deepika MD –MBBS, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist
55. Dr.Rahul V Chetan MBBS, MCh Urology, Urologist
56. Dr Maalavika Appasani MS OBGYN Consultant Aesthetic & Functional Gynaecologist
57. Dr.Jalaja Senior Gyneacologist Additional Superintendent King Koti Hospital
58. Dr.Hari Priya Superintendent Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad
59. Dr N Sudhakar Rao CONSULTANT ENDOCRINOLOGIST
60. Dr.Deepthi Devarakonda MS Gen Surgery , Mch Plastic Surgery Consultant aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon Eternelle Aesthetics
61. Dr.P.S.S Mounika Emergency medicine
62. Ln.Dr.Kommu Shankar Rao MBBS, Osmania
63. Dr.Mohammad Fazalunnisa MBBS, DGO, Clinical head Hira fertility center
64. Dr.Sunitha Sr Gynaecologist, King Koti Hospital
65. Dr.Venkata Subbiah Clinical Psychologist, Errgadda Mental Hospital, Hyderabad
66. Dr.Ram Singh General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital
67. Dr.Ravi Kumar HOD & Prof Dept of Paediatrics Niloufer Hospital
68. Dr.Dandepu Baswanandam BHMS, (OSM) MD Homeo Physician
69. Dr. Jay Krishna RMO Gandhi Hospital
70. Dr.Venkat DMHO Hyderabad
71. Dr.Ramesh Professor of General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital
72. Dr.Muralidar babi MBBS MD ( CMC Vellore) Assistant professor. Cardiac Rehab Specialist. ESIC Medical College hospital Sanathnagar
73. Dr.K.S.Chandra Shekar Reddy RMO Deputy Civil Surgeon Fever Hospital, Hyderabad
74. Dr.Sowjanya Sr. Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital
75. Dr U Saikiran Ms.Ortho Sri Gayathri Life Care Multispecialty Hospital, Nizamabad
