HNC 2021 Drew to A Successful Close - The Health and Nutrition Event in Asia Keeps Moving!

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Healthplex Expo 2021 / Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2021" (HNC 2021) co-organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets was successfully ended on 25 June 2021. The exhibition is deeply connected with all the food indsutry chains from health and nutrition, natural and organic products, health equipment and supplies, elderly products, and services, to food ingredients, food processing and packaging.

This food series shows occupied 7 exhibition halls with a total exhibition area of 170,000 m2 and gathering more than 1,800 domestic and foreign famous exhibitors. According to the statistics, the 3-day exhibition attracted 71,107 professional buyers and visitors.

New Product Collections for New Business

HNC has been cultivating in the health and nutrition industry for 12 years. This June, HNC welcomed all kinds of leading brands and innovative products covering tonic products, light meals, dietary supplements, domestic blue cap nutraceuticals, special medical and special diet food, tea drinks, organic and natural food, plant-based products, etc. More than 500 famous exhibitors from home and abroad, such as Blackmores, DSM, Sirio, Baihe, TCI, Xianzhilou, CPT, Aland, Senlan, DEAI, Chongkundang, Yuehai, Biozyme, COSMAX NBT, Yiling, Zhejiang Medicine, etc., came to the exhibition to release their new products.

Nowadays, the normalized development of the COVID-19 epidemic has become a global consensus. As a professional and international business platform, HNC made a collective appearance with Tibetan pavilion, Jilin pavilion, Zhejiang pavilion, and Chinese boutique enterprises to accelerate the integration of the domestic economy. Meanwhile, the overseas zone welcomed the Canadian pavilion, Norwegian pavilion, as well as featured enterprises from the United States, Japan, and Korea, aimed at the prospect of China's health industry in the current epidemic and came from far away to China to introduce their quality products to domestic consumers.

In addition, new discovery tours themed on "Sports Nutrition" and "Sleeping and Anti-aging" gave visitors the chances to find businesses and popular products as well as new experience of HNC.

New Topic and Vision, Deep Dive on Health Industry

With innovation as the main theme, the exhibition brought more than 60 high-quality onsite events for 3 days. We could still see these "old faces" every year including "The 9th Health & Nutrition Industry Development Forum", "The 6th Forum on Formulas for Special Medical Purposes", "2021 National Forum on Plant-Based and Low GI Food Health", "MatchMaking: Supermarket Chains / Drug Store Chains / Retail Department Stores".

In 2021, more new events were launched by the organizers to bring new blood into HNC. "She-economy: Women's Health Consumption Upgrade Hotspots and Trends Sharing Session" gave us an in-depth interpretation of the industrial economy related to female health. "Innovation Hub - Investment and Financing Opportunities for Innovative Nutrition and Health Food" analysised on the investment and financing of health indsutry. "HEP Supply Side Innovation Summit and Co-Operation Conference on Health Ecological Products of Huawei Sports" aimed at promoting the development of home health industry.

A New Chapter for Health Industry 2022

In 2022, HNC will celebrate its thirteenth year. The exhibition has been moving forward steadily throughout the year, always with the responsibility of revitalizing the nation's health industry, building an efficient, business, innovative, optimized platform for business cooperation and product launch, policy interpretation and knowledge convergence, technology exchange and outreach for all exhibitors and visitors. We also look forward to taking advantage of the next market opportunity, coming to NECC Shanghai on 22-24 June 2022 to share with industry colleagues a new chapter of the health industry era.

For more information, please visit: WWW.HNCEXPO.COM.