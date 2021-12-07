Ho Chi Minh City's Leaders talk with foreign cultural officers, reporters in Press Tour Ho Chi Minh City 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved by Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism collaborated with the Department of External Affairs and the Department of Culture and Sports to organize tourism promotion activities within the framework of the Dialogue between Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Cultural and Press Attaché of Foreign Ambassies and Consulates and Resident Foreign Journalists in Vietnam from 1st to 5thDecember 2021 at REX Hotel Saigon.

This was one of the events to kick-start the tourism recovery roadmap in particular and socio-economic in general, organized by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Culture and Sports to introduce and promote the unique features of Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam; introducing Ho Chi Minh City as a "Safe Destination - Vibrant Journey" to international markets through Foreign Ambassies & Consulates and Resident Foreign Journalists in Vietnam, and this is a great opportunity to promote and attract strong investment in the field of tourism, culture, education and economy. The program also sent a message that the city is a safe destination, and ready to welcome international tourists back.

The program included 4 main activities:

1. The cultural tour program in Ho Chi Minh City for cultural media representatives from diplomatic and consular missions and resident foreign journalists in Vietnam.

The tour took place from 1st to 5thDecember 2021 (for 5 days and 4 nights). Visitors visited Thu Duc City, Can Gio, and historical and cultural sites of the city through Saigon Commandos tour. Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, affirms its role as the leading tourist center of Vietnam, and as a connecting destination of Southern localities tourism through the inter-regional tour program on the Cu Chi - Ben Tre route.

2. Dialogue between Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Cultural and Press Attaché of Foreign Ambassies and Consulates and Resident Foreign Journalists in Vietnam

Time: 15h00, Friday, 03/12/2021.

Location: Rex Hotel, 141 Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam .

. Main content:

Report on the socio-economic state of Ho Chi Minh City after social distancing due to the COVID-19 epidemic and the guidelines, policies, and priorities in economic recovery.

Introduce Ho Chi Minh City Tourism as a "Safe Destination, Vibrant Journey"; pilot plan to welcome international tourists using "vaccine passports" in the late 2021 and 2022 period.



Introduce Ho Chi Minh City's Tourism Resources, tourism promotion website www.visithcmc.vn and 3D/3600 smart interactive map.

Discussion, Q&A between the Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the cultural media representatives from diplomatic and consular missions and resident foreign journalists in Vietnam .

3. Vietnamese Cultural Exhibition within the framework of the Dialogue

Within the framework of the Dialogue, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Tourism cooperated with the Department of Culture and Sports to organize a Cultural Exhibition: Traditional musical performances - Dan Bau, Dan Da and T-rung, interactive cultural activities such as calligraphing, making To He, introducing Saigon's coffee culture, enjoying "Made in Vietnam" chocolates, and experiencing Vietnamese cuisine.

4. Online photo contest "Share your moments #VibrantHoChiMinhCity" for cultural, media representatives from diplomatic and consular missions and the resident foreign journalists in Vietnam

Time: From 01 - 05/12/2021.

The photo contest "Share your moments #VibrantHoChiMinhCity" was held to inspire and motivate visitors to express their points of view and feelings about the city. The moments captured by the tourists will also be the materials to promote the people and Ho Chi Minh City.

The photos have been exhibited/posted on the Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City Fanpage (www.facebook.com/visitvibranthochiminhcity) and the citizens will vote for the best pictures to promote the city's people and tourist destinations to international friends.

The award ceremony took place on Sunday, 5th December, 2021 at Nguyen Van Binh Book Street.

The program aims to enhance understanding and cultural exchange. Moreover, the participants will become "tourism ambassadors" to promote culture and tourism in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam to the region and all over the world; tighten the solidarity and partnership between countries, contributing to raising the status of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam in the region and the world

The event is proudly sponsored by Vietnam Airline as Official Airlines for the Press Tour and Traveloka – Lifestyle Super App for gift voucher of the Photo Contest.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of the event.

