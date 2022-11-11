A HO-HO-wHOlesome Celebration at Dusit

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rekindle the festive splendour with an array of dining options and takeaways at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore. Go on an epicurean journey at Greenhouse, where a plethora of cuisines with gastronomic highlights await at the buffet line, or be dazzled by the selection of classic take-home goodies from Dusit Gourmet, which makes an ideal choice for this gifting season and year-end parties. For those seeking a relaxing getaway from bustling city life, the "Celebrate Moments" room package with festive decorations included will be the perfect fit.



Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore - Festive Takeaways Hi-Res Image

In the spirit of gifting, a special initiative with Make-A-Wish Singapore will also be introduced, where part of the proceeds of selected purchases will go towards granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

FESTIVE DINING | 01 DECEMBER 2022 – 01 JANUARY 2023

Tis' the season to be jolly! Revel in the joy of the festivities and savour a smorgasbord of culinary delights with loved ones at Greenhouse.

Guests can enjoy a scrumptious buffet spread served from five show kitchens available throughout the month, and a heightened buffet menu on festive dates. Expect an impressive choice of ocean spray with freshly shucked oysters, slipper lobster, prawns, mussels, snow crab and Boston lobster available during the Christmas Day and New Year's Day Brunch. Indulge your carnivorous cravings with Roasted Turkey and Striploin from the Carving Station, while fans of roasted meats can look forward to mouth-watering Cantonese Roasted Duck, Roasted Pork Belly and BBQ Honey Pork Belly from the Roasting Station, available during the Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner, Christmas Day Buffet Dinner, New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner and New Year's Day Brunch.

Pricing:

Xmas Eve Buffet Dinner | Saturday, 24 December 2022 | SGD 98++ per adult, SGD 49++ per child

Xmas Day Brunch | Sunday, 25 December 2022 | SGD 98++ per adult, SGD 49++ per child

Xmas Day Buffet Dinner | Sunday, 25 December 2022 | SGD 78++ per adult, SGD 39++ per child

New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner | Saturday, 31 December 2022 | SGD 78++ per adult, SGD 39++ per child

New Year's Day Brunch | Sunday, 1 January 2023 | SGD 98++ per adult, SGD 49++ per child

Selected members and credit cardholders get to enjoy early bird specials of 15% savings for reservation and payment made by 10 December 2022.

For every bottle of wine (from SGD 88++*) ordered during the festive dining period, $10 of the proceeds will go towards Make-A-Wish Singapore.

*Discounts are not applicable.

For more details on Festive Dining, click here

For enquires and reservation, please email to greenhouse@dusit.com or call 6321 6726.

FESTIVE TAKEAWAYS | 01 DECEMBER 2022 – 07 JANUARY 2023

Spread the festive cheer with Dusit Gourmet's tantalising array of delectable takeaway Yuletide goodies and timeless seasonal favourites. Choose from Traditional Roast Turkey (SGD 138+), Angus Tomahawk (SGD 168+) to Honey Glazed Baked Ham (SGD 88+), each savory option comes with a delicious serving of sides and sauces.

Ring in the holiday season with gateaux treats freshly baked by our in-house Pastry Chef. Choose between good old classic Bûche de Noël (SGD 58+) or opt for the unique twist of Mango Sticky Rice Yule Log Cake (SGD 58+). Other festive confectionaries include Rich Fruit Cake (SGD 32+) and Xmas Stollen with Orange and Lemon (SGD 36+). A selection of Gift Sets (from SGD 16+) are also available for the perfect treat to celebrate the occasion with friends, colleagues and corporate clients.

All Festive Takeaways are available for pre-order from now till 3 January 2023 via www.dusitthanilagunasingapore.com/offers#celebration.

Collection period starts from 01 December 2022 to 07 January 2023.

Selected members and credit cardholders get to enjoy 25% off during Early Bird Specials (01 to 30 November 2022) & 15% off during the Festive Period (01 December 2022 to 07 January 2023)

For every purchase of log cake (SGD 58+*) from Dusit Gourmet during the festive takeaway period, $10 of the proceeds will go towards Make-A-Wish Singapore.

*Discounts are not applicable.

For more details on the Festive Takeaway items, click here

For enquiries and order, please email to festive@dusit.com or call 6321 6726.

FESTIVE ROOM PACKAGE - CELEBRATE MOMENTS | NOW TILL 01 JANUARY 2023

Escape from the skyscraper and create joyous memories with your loved ones with a stay on the sprawling green of the resort grounds during this holiday season. Book the 'Celebrate Moments' stay package to enjoy a night stay at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, inclusive of complimentary festive décor, breakfast for two at the aesthetically-pleasing Greenhouse, and an afternoon tea indulgence for two at Legends Bar.

Starting from SGD 520++ per night, other privileges includes:

Welcome drink upon arrival

Complimentary Dusit Balance Mini Bar per stay

Complimentary Wi-Fi & access to DFiT Fitness Centre and Swimming Pool

Complimentary Parking

For more details on Celebrate Moments Room Package, click here

For enquiries and reservations, please email to dtlsrsvn@dusit.com

Issued on behalf of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore. For media enquiries, please contact:

Cassie Chew Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Director of Marketing & Communications T: +65 6321 6746 M: +65 9235 8921 E: cassie.chew@dusit.com

Amanda Ong Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Assistant Marketing &

Communications Manger E: amanda.ong@dusit.com

About Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore is located within the grounds of the acclaimed Laguna National Golf Resort Club, 10 minutes by car from Singapore Changi Airport and 15 minutes from downtown.

Comprising 198 tastefully-decorated rooms and suites showcasing the best of contemporary Asian design, this resort is equipped for business and leisure with a wealth of experiences for guests to enjoy.

Facilities include Greenhouse, an all-day dining multi-ethnic restaurant with show kitchens, The Nest restaurant, Legends Bar, Dusit Gourmet, Tee Deck – Al fresco bar & grill, Club Lounge, DFiT – a fully-equipped gym, three swimming pools, three tennis courts, Laguna 9-Hole Putting Course, Laguna Practice Driving Range powered by Toptracer and Dusit's signature Devarana Wellness.

The resort also offers a boardroom, two meeting rooms, an outdoor event lawn, eight pavilions, and a large pillarless ballroom (seats up to 480 guests) with a pre-function area overlooking the golf course.

Guests will enjoy privileged access to the driving range and Laguna National's championship Classic and Masters golf courses.

For more information, please visit www.dusitthanilagunasingapore.com

About Dusit International

Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose ﬁrst hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's Charoenkrung Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and hospitality education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

Alongside growing its operations globally, with more than 50 properties in the pipeline across key destinations, Dusit International is also expanding its business to provide new experiences for customers across the lodging spectrum.

The company recently entered the vacation rental market with the full acquisition of Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, and it also announced plans to enter the lifestyle market with the launch of ASAI Hotels, a distinctive new brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in vibrant cities and resort destinations worldwide.

The company also operates the signature Devarana Wellness and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School.

Dusit International is currently redeveloping its flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use project comprising residences, an office building, retail areas, and a new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel. The new hotel is expected to open in 2023.