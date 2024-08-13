Hoboken Timberline HDZ Weather-Resistant Replacement Shingles: Services Expanded

Elevated Remodeling (800-672-8519), a home improvement contractor, announces updates to its product line of weather-resistant shingles, offering Hoboken homeowners improved roof protection and aesthetics.

With the addition of Timberline® High-Definition Z™ (HDZ) shingles, Elevated Remodeling offers homeowners a broader range of durable, efficient roofing solutions. Manufactured by GAF, North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, the shingles provide superior wind resistance with LayerLock® technology, a proprietary feature developed by GAF that improves the bonding between shingle layers.

More information is available at https://elevatedremodeling.com/roofing/

When customers have their Timberline HDZ™ shingles installed with a combination of four qualifying GAF accessories, their installation will be protected by the WindProven™ Limited Wind Warranty. This guarantee provides coverage for wind damage to the shingles regardless of the maximum wind speed.

In addition to wind protection, customers can also benefit from protection against blue-green algae discoloration with Elevated Remodeling’s StainGuard Plus™ Algae Protection Limited Warranty, valid for 25 years. The technology consists of specialized granules embedded in the shingles that help inhibit algae growth and maintain the roof's appearance.

Another key feature of the shingles is the Dura Grip™ Adhesive, which, when combined with LayerLock® technology and the protection provided by the WindProven™ Limited Wind Warranty, makes roofs more resistant to wind and wind-driven rain.

Customers seeking an upgrade in their shingles’ aesthetic appeal and performance that goes beyond that provided by the HDZ™ shingles can turn to Elevated Remodeling’s GAF Timberline Ultra-High-Definition Z (UHDZ®) shingles. This product features a patent-pending Dual Shadow Line, enhancing a roof’s visual appeal from every angle. These shingles also provide 10% more time-release algae protection compared to previous models and are covered by GAF’s longest algae protection warranty.

Elevated Remodeling, serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland, is on a mission to deliver exceptional home improvement solutions through superior craftsmanship and service. The company has received an “A+” rating from the Better Business Bureau, and its average Google Review rating is 4.7 out of 5 stars.

“The company had very competent, cordial, and professional employees,” one satisfied customer shared. “The quality of the roof is going to last for a very long time, and I feel this was the best investment choice for me. The workers were in and out with the roof replacement in a single day.”

To learn more about Elevated Remodeling's service offerings, or to request a complimentary quote, please visit: https://elevatedremodeling.com/

