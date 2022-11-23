Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Has Been Chosen To Speak To Wisconsin Small Business Owners For Small Business Tech Day

Free national event for small businesses to help them use technology to grow, to be more productive, profitable, and protected

Karla Zehnder, owner and CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Wisconsin and Illinois, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for Wisconsin businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O'Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, an uncertain economy, and an increasingly technology-driven world.

"We specialize in providing IT support and cybersecurity services to small businesses in Wisconsin and Illinois to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works," said Karla Zehnder, Chief Executive Officer for Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. "Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations."

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/wisconsin or call 847-906-5005 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Karla Zehnder is an award-winning CEO, author of the newly released book Under Attack, and the owner of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, a managed IT, cloud services, and cyber security services provider for small to midsized business clients in all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 20 years. Karla and her team help their clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their small businesses, not slowing them down. Karla combines her entrepreneurial skills with her people skills to help small business clients overcome the technical challenges they face in today’s digital world, empowering them for growth and success. As seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

