Hodlnaut Announces its iOS Application Launch

Hodlnaut launches its much-awaited iOS application

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, a crypto interest-earning platform based out of Singapore, announced its brand new iOS App launch today. The long-awaited launch was announced after the completion of its beta testing, performed in the month of June 2021. The app launch is in alignment with Hodlnaut's relentless commitment to providing a hassle-free user experience.

The Hodlnaut iOS App allows users to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies and manage their crypto holdings from the convenience of their iPhones. The current release supports sign-up, identity verification, deposits, and withdrawal, among other features. Moreover, users can check their interest statements, export said statements, and manage account settings. For non-iPhone users, Hodlnaut also plans on launching an Android app in the near future.

With easy access to information like total crypto balance, pending interest payout, and FAQs within the application, users have everything they need at their fingertips. The Hodlnaut iOS App allows users to share their affiliate link seamlessly with their friends via social media/messaging apps on their phones. As for security, the Hodlnaut iOS App is protected with a pin as well as face identification.

"Our much-awaited iOS App will enable fast and transparent transactions while giving users the required information at their fingertips," said Juntao, CEO and Co-Founder of Hodlnaut. "We are excited to launch Hodlnaut's iOS App, and we believe that this will enhance the user experience of our platform," he added.

Hodlnaut's iOS App is built by developers dedicated to providing the best application experience to its valued users. It makes hodling simpler by delivering information at the palm of their hands. The Hodlnaut iOS app is available for download on the Apple App Store and enables seamless cryptocurrency transactions.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a platform that provides innovative financial services for individual investors who can earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Founded by bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee in April 2019, Hodlnaut has grown tremendously over the years. The platform offers up to 12.7% APY through its Hodlnaut Interest Account, supporting six crypto assets: BTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, USDT, and WBTC.

Hodlnaut is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). The company aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space and is undergoing license application under the Payment Services Act 2019 (by the MAS).

