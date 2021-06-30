Hohem Launches New Multifunctional Stabilizing Stick iSteady Q on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a global leading gimbal technology company, launches their first stabilizing stick iSteady Q on Kickstarter for crowdfunding with a minimum discount of 21%. iSteady Q is ultralight, has four different modes, and intelligent interaction. It supports the users to express themselves with smooth footage, brings them new ideas and full of creativity.

With a powerful gyroscope, high-precision motor control, and advanced video stabilization algorithms, iSteady Q can improve the shaky footage of smartphone shooting in real-time, and help the users to take better photos and videos. Besides, the selfie stick of iSteady Q is extendable, and also able to be unfolded as a padded tripod to make the gadget stable. The rotary joint design of its upper arm could let iSteady Q transform from a selfie stick into desktop use to support 360° smart tracking. Thus, iSteady Q is not only a selfie stick but also a single-axis gimbal, a tripod, and a desktop tracking gimbal.

iSteady Q provides you with a variety of video templates through Hohem Joy app to boost your imagination and creativity, such as Inception, Dolly Zoom, Motion Time-lapse, and Panoramic Video. There is also a face-tracking function, which can perform 360° infinite rotation and track in desktop mode. As early as 2016, Hohem launched the first smartphone gimbal with face recognition and tracking function in the industry. Nowadays, smart technology is more powerful and brings you a smoother smart tracking experience. The face-tracking function of iSteady Q allows users to concentrate on their own creations without worrying about going off-screen and create more fantastic videos.

About Hohem

Hohem is a global leading gimbal technology company with a strong ability on independently-developed technique, production, and sales. As Hohem always believe 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

