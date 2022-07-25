Hohem partners with Gopro to make its camera stabilizers available on South Korea's Traders Mall

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem has made its action camera stabilizer iSteady Pro4 available on Traders Mall in South Korea as the fully compatible complement to the Gopro Hero10.

iSteady Pro4 is a 3-axis stabilizer empowering a better action camera and supports users in taking more stable, smoother and even more outstanding footage.

iSteady Pro4 supports a variety of modes, including:

600° Dream Space mode, with 360° rotating feature;

Motion Time-Lapse mode, allowing the in-app setting of the track with custom rotating angle to capture every movement;

Sports mode, with quick-response motor so all you need to do is press and hold down the trigger button and never lose the chance to catch a fast-moving subject;

POV mode, allows you to create a first-person point of view shot.

With the iSteady Pro4 app users can remotely control which way the camera is facing when setting up a shot and customize your favorable settings such as dead zone and other parameters to match your preferences. The low-power Bluetooth connection enables faster connections, providing 50% longer battery life than with the earlier WiFi connection.

The IPX4 splash proof feature makes iSteady Pro4 intuitively easy to use with its simple button design. Two extension screw holes at the middle and the bottom of the gimbal handle facilitate the adding on of an extension rod, tripod, fill light, microphone and other DIY accessories.

With 3600mAH battery capacity, iSteady Pro4 has 14 hours long battery life. It supports reverse charging for Gopro Hero10 and can also be used as a power bank that allows action camera charging while shooting.

Furthermore, iSteady Pro4 replaces the traditional laborious screw mounting with new quick release clip design and spring buckle for convenient mounting within seconds.

If users are into shooting footage, they can come to the mall and experience the advantages of iSteady Pro4.