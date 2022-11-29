Hoiana – The Place to Watch LIVE FOOTBALL Action

HOI AN, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoiana Resort & Golf is the destination to watch exhilarating Live Football games as they happen in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December. Join the fun, party atmosphere at Một-Hai-Bar, The Garden and The Edge, where you can watch the games live on our 10-meter wide LED screens and cheer on your favourite teams. Feel the rush of excitement at Hoiana Resort, where you can witness the biggest names in the sport – Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the hottest players in Asia – Son Heung-Min from South Korea and Kubo Takefusa from Japan, battle it out on the field. For a drink on the house, be sure to “Share & Win” by striking a pose at our Football Fever attraction in the Hoiana Resort & Golf Lobby, and sharing your best Live Football shot on Instagram or Facebook.







Buckets of beer at The Garden & CHAM

Join the lively party atmosphere at The Garden & CHAM, where you can “Buy 1 Bucket and Get 1 Free Mini Snack Set” as you watch the live football matches. Enjoy our locally brewed 7 Bridges Beer, Saigon Beer and Biere Larue, or try our famous Upside Down Beers, from “Berry Go High” to “Watermelon Yolo” from just VND 120,000++.

Be a local at The Edge

Go local and head to The Edge – Hoiana’s rooftop lounge and bar – for home-brewed Vietnamese beer. Choose from two packages: “5 Bottles of Local Beer” (Huda or Saigon Beer) from VND 250,000++ or a “Snack Platter Combo with 12 Bottles of Beer” from VND 1,400,000++. Dive into a plate of hot and spicy buffalo chicken wings; delicious beef empanadas, Serrano ham croquettes and more at VND130,000++. These snacks are a perfect match with Vietnam’s best beers. For those who prefer to watch the games from the privacy of their own rooms, guests are also welcome to order beer packages from In-Room Dining at Hoiana Hotel & Suites or New World Hoiana Hotel.

Creative cocktails at Một-Hai-Bar

Join us at Một-Hai-Bar – right in the heart of the casino – where you can watch all of the Live Football games on our huge LED screen and salute your favourite football team with tailor-made cocktails inspired by the country of your choice. From VND 100,000++, enjoy special cocktail creations such as Sangria White for Spain; Caipirinha for Brazil; Porto Tonico for Portugal; Americano Soju for South Korea and Japan Collins for – you guessed it – Japan!

Share & Win (Nov 20 – Dec 18)

For free drinks on us, be sure to “Share & Win”. Simply strike a pose at our Football Fever attraction located at the Hoiana Resort & Golf Lobby, and then share your photos on Instagram or Facebook with these hashtags: #madeinhoiana and #hoianalivefootball from November 20 through December 18. Show your post to a Hoiana Premier Rewards representative to receive a free drink at Một-Hai-Bar or The Garden during live football game times.





About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam’s pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the pristine coastline near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hoi An, Vietnam. The stunning 4-kilometer beachfront complex has four luxury hotels managed by Rosewood Hotel Group – featuring the Hoiana Hotel & Suites with 141 beautifully appointed suites, New World Hoiana Hotel welcoming guests as of July 2022 with 476 guest rooms, and the upcoming KHOS Hoiana hotels and Rosewood Hoi An opening in Q2 2023 and 2024 respectively. A home away from home, Hoiana Residences opened its 270 luxuriously and spaciously appointed apartments overlooking lush gardens or the East Sea in November 2022.

The integrated resort is also home to more than 10 world-class restaurants serving over 12 types of cuisines, from authentic Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and international flavors. It also provides cutting-edge gaming entertainment with over 140 tables and 300 electronic games offering a variety of exhilarating gaming options.

The resort also boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club. The 71-par links course offers one of the most compelling golf experiences in South East Asia and challenges players with a rewarding game. The clubhouse, spanning over 6,000 sq.m., is set to be one of the largest clubhouses in Asia and hosts a comprehensive suite of facilities. The course was awarded “Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” and “Top 10 Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” by Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards and recently placed 15th among the ‘Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia’ in an accolade jointly organized by Golf Travel Korea and Golf Travel China, recognizing excellent golf courses and promoting golf culture across the Asian continent.

Hoiana has completed its first phase of an overall $4 billion development project, encompassing 1000-hectares of land just south of Hoi An, Quảng Nam. With an ambitious development plan in the pipeline, Hoiana will continue to set a new benchmark for luxurious tourism in Vietnam while balancing its cultural heritage, to bring economic prosperity and opportunity to the central province of Quang Nam.

