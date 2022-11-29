Hoiana Resort & Golf Wins “Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific” and Hoiana Shores Golf Club Wins Multiple “Best Golf Course in Vietnam” Awards

HOI AN, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoiana Resort & Golf and Hoiana Shores Golf Club (“Hoiana Shores”) have garnered prestigious accolades from the recent Asian Golf Awards 2022 and Vietnam Golf and Leisure Awards 2022 events in Vietnam. Highly regarded as the “Oscars” of the global golf club industry, the Asian Golf Awards honoured Hoiana Resort & Golf as the “Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific” and awarded Hoiana Shores as the “Best Golf Course in Vietnam” this month. In October, the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards ranked Hoiana Shores as the “Best Golf Course in Vietnam” and also among the “Top 10 Best Courses in Vietnam”.



Steven Wolstenholme, President and CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf said of the awards: “We are honoured that Hoiana Resort & Golf and Hoiana Shores Golf Club have received recognition from the prestigious Asian Golf Awards and the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards this year. These highly coveted honours are a testament to our continued commitment toward offering exceptional golf experiences for new and returning golfers, and for promoting Vietnam as an attractive golf destination across the Asia Pacific region and around the world.”





Hoiana Resort & Golf is home to 4 leading luxury hotels managed by the Rosewood Hotel Group and one luxury residences, where guests can enjoy a truly seamless golf experience with lavish accommodation, world-class restaurants, thrilling entertainment and the Hoiana Shores Golf Club – all in one exciting destination. Hoiana Shores, masterfully designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones Jr., is an 18-hole coastal links land course, which features dramatic sand dunes, multiple playing options, windy playing conditions and some quirky bounces from fast fairway surfaces, giving golfers of all skill levels the chance to face a good challenge. Hoiana Shores also houses its very own Golf Academy – featuring indoor and outdoor driving ranges, 26 hitting bays, bunker practice areas, pitching areas and putting greens – where new players or accomplished golfers can perfect their skills.





The Asian Golf Awards is staged annually as a twin-event with the Asia Pacific Golf Summit and honours the best in the Asia Pacific Golf industry – men, women and clubs that collectively deliver a world-class golf experience. The Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards pays tribute to the best golf courses in Vietnam. The judging panel includes representatives from Vietnam Golf & Leisure, the Vietnam Golf Association, the General Department of Physical Education & Sports, the general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, as well as global golf experts.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam’s pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the pristine coastline near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hoi An, Vietnam. The stunning 4-kilometer beachfront complex has four luxury hotels managed by Rosewood Hotel Group – featuring the Hoiana Hotel & Suites with 141 beautifully appointed suites, New World Hoiana Hotel welcoming guests as of July 2022 with 476 guestrooms, and the upcoming KHOS Hoiana hotels and Rosewood Hoi An opening in Q2 2023 and 2024 respectively. A home away from home, Hoiana Residences opened its 270 luxuriously and spaciously appointed apartments overlooking lush gardens or the East Sea in November 2022.

The integrated resort is also home to more than 10 world-class restaurants serving over 12 types of cuisines, from authentic Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and international flavors. It also provides cutting-edge gaming entertainment with over 140 tables and 300 electronic games offering a variety of exhilarating gaming options.

The resort also boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club. The 71-par links course offers one of the most compelling golf experiences in South East Asia and challenges players with a rewarding game. The clubhouse, spanning over 6,000 sq.m., is set to be one of the largest clubhouses in Asia and hosts a comprehensive suite of facilities. The course was awarded “Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” and “Top 10 Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” by Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards and recently placed 15th among the ‘Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia’ in an accolade jointly organized by Golf Travel Korea and Golf Travel China, recognizing excellent golf courses and promoting golf culture across the Asian continent.

Hoiana has completed its first phase of an overall $4 billion development project, encompassing 1000-hectares of land just south of Hoi An, Quảng Nam. With an ambitious development plan in the pipeline, Hoiana will continue to set a new benchmark for luxurious tourism in Vietnam while balancing its cultural heritage, to bring economic prosperity and opportunity to the central province of Quang Nam.

